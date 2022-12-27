Year in Review: Sports stories that won the championship in 2022

Whether on the ice, mountain, or grassy field by the river, Revelstokians made waves in the sports world in 2022.

Here are the sports stories from this past year that top the podium.

94 and still rock-ing: Revelstoke curler inspiring others with his longevity

Clarence (Clancey) Boettger has been curling for as long as he can remember, and at 94 years of age, is still ‘hurrying hard’ and putting the rock right on the button.

Boettger is one of Revelstoke’s most exceptional characters. A retired railroader and a long-time member of the Elks, he always has stories to tell.

Although he has a competitive edge, Boettger said that the thing that kept him coming back to the rink after all these years is the fun of the sport and keeping active.

On this particular Tuesday night at the Revelstoke Curling Club, Boettger and his partner played a fierce match against some sharp opponents. He said it came right down to the wire, but they ended up coming away with a hard-fought victory.

“We finally got their number,” he laughed.

Girls getting stoked on hockey: Local program expanding the sport

Hockey isn’t just for boys.

Revelstoke’s Stoked Cubs program seeks to make sport accessible for girls between the ages of four and 14 in Revelstoke who are eager to participate but who might lack opportunities to do so, whether the reasons be access or affordability.

Stephanie Miller, head coach of the Stoked Cubs girls hockey team, is creating a less intimidating, more accessible space for girls to get into hockey.

Now, the Stoked Cubs program is in its second year of operation and has made several achievements this year, including playing in their first-ever competitive game.

“Numbers have grown so much this year,” said Miller.

The program has 22 girls in it this year, and Miller plans to run two programs next year.

Earlier this year, the Stoked Cubs played their very first hockey game against Salmon Arm, a heartwarming moment according to Miller.

Revelstoke Grizzlies hoist the Teck Cup, defeat Nelson 6-4 to become KIJHL champions

It was a season full of late nights and early practices, of high highs and low lows, of brotherhood and hard work, and at the end of it, the Revelstoke Grizzlies have seen everything they’ve went through over the past seven months pay off.

The Revelstoke Grizzlies have defended their KIJHL Teck Cup Championship by defeating the Nelson Leafs 6-4, winning the series in five games.

When the final buzzer sounded, gloves soared into the air like the doves of celebration as the entire team piled into the corner to celebrate the achievement they’ve worked towards since the beginning of the season.

The Grizzlies and Leafs shook hands, showing respect to each other after a hard-fought five-game series.

KIJHL Commissioner Jeff Dubois brought the Teck Cup onto the ice to award the Revelstoke Grizzlies. Goaltender Brandon Weare was named the KIJHL Playoff MVP, a much-deserved award for the Grizzlies’ unsung hero.

Spring swings: Revelstoke Golf Club prepares for opening day

While most of Revelstoke is still covered in ice and slush, patches of sleepy grass are making an appearance around town as the blades of spring push their way up through the snow.

At the Revelstoke Golf Club, superintendent Mark Hoey and the rest of the team at the club are helping that process along as they prepare for opening day on the course in late April.

The team at the Revelstoke Golf Club use a combination of tractors and smaller snowblowers to move the snow and slush off the greens on the course in order to prepare the grass.

Local athletes building exciting future for cricket in Revelstoke

A group of local athletes are looking to bring cricket back to Revelstoke.

The Revelstoke Cricket Club is building excitement for the sport in the community, increasing the number of regular players, and hopes to eventually take a team to play in nearby communities with already-established cricket teams like Kamloops and Kelowna.

“We want to reach out to any other cricketers who are in hiding, connect with other sports clubs and schools potentially,” said Matt Bramall, the club’s organizer.

The group currently plays in a field on Third St., but Bramall said they hope to grow the sport in the community to a point where they can find a space of their own to play.

“Thinking long term, it would be great if we can find a home for cricket in Revelstoke,” said Bramall.

Cricket is the second most popular sport in the world boasting an estimated 2.5 billion fans worldwide.

Although more traditionally known for their love of adventure sport, Revelstokians have played cricket in the community for well over 100 years.

From the burn unit to the NHL: Revelstoke native recounts unique hockey journey in new book

For fans, hockey is a sport that makes you feel the highest highs and the lowest lows. The elation you fell when your team scores that overtime winner is often followed by the misery of a crushing defeat against your bitter rival.

For the athletes, those peaks and valleys are felt even more intensely.

Revelstoke native and former NHL player Aaron Volpatti’s career was full of those moments.

Now, seven years after his retirement from professional hockey, Volpatti is putting pen to paper and recounting his unique, turbulent, and inspiring road to the NHL.

In total, Volpatti played 114 NHL games for the Canucks and the Washington Capitals before ending his career seven years ago following a neck injury.

Fans of the Capitals and Canucks remember Volpatti fondly for his grit and tenacity.

Following the end of his pro career, Volpatti experienced a loss of identity, and went through some spiritual adversity.

When the COVID-19 pandemic began and he found himself locked inside, the next chapter of his life appeared before him.

Volpatti traded in his shin-pads for a pen and paper when he decided to write his autobiography FIGHTER: Defying The NHL Odds, which recounts his entire journey from the burn unit to the NHL and beyond.

‘Loud and proud’: Revelstoke shredders creating spaces for misfits and beginners

For the last two winters a local group of connected and passionate individuals have been meeting on the mountain to create a space for communities that have historically not had access, and are now expanding to make skateboarding more accessible for queer people.

Queer Shred Revelstoke is a multi-sport group aiming to create inclusive spaces for LGTQIA+, femme and polyamorous people through sport and the outdoors.

According to Emma Kelly, one of the founders of the group, the events are aimed at misfits and beginners who are looking for a space where they can get out and be themselves, and they’re hoping to change mindsets in action sport and create environments where queer people can pursue sport, whether they’re extreme athletes or complete beginners. The group can often be found at Kovach Park in Revelstoke.

The group doesn’t have set instructors, but they help each other out through teaching, and the events are also open to those who don’t skateboard and just want to hang out.

According to Vinny Fowler, the other founder of Queer Shred Revelstoke, women and queer people often face judgement when first getting into sports.

