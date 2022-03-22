Young athletes representing Revelstoke at nationals in Whistler

The Canadian Cross Country Ski Nationals Canadian Cross Country Ski Nationals are this week

300 skiers competed simultaneously out on course on day two of the Canadian Cross Country Ski Nationals and US Super Tour at Whistler Olympic Park.(Contributed by Jeneen Sutherland)

Several Revelstoke skiers are representing Canada over the next week at the Canadian Cross Country Ski Nationals and US Super Tour at Whistler Olympic Park.

800 cross country skiers from both Canada and the US are competing for International Ski Federation (FIS) points and national titles.

A number of young athletes from Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club placed in the middle distance free technique events on day one of the competition on Sunday (March 20). Alexandra Luxmoore and Maeve Macleod placed second and third respectively in the U18 Girls event.

Alexandra Luxmoore sets a speedy pace in the five km skate ski in the Finnish world championships in 2021. (Submitted)

On day two (March 21) skiers competed in the middle distance Interval Start Classic race at Whistler Olympic Park. 300 skiers competed simultaneously on the Whistler Olympic Park course. Skiers started at 15 second intervals and distances ranged from 5km for the U16/U18 girls to 15km for open men.

Meya Museau of Revelstoke took first place in the U16 Girls Canadian Championship event.

The events continue tomorrow (March 23) with the Classic Sprint Heats, the Classic Sprint Qualifier, and the Para Nordic Sprint Final.

