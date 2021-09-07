British Columbia lakes stand out in Canada-wide contest

Winner of most impactful category in the Living Lakes Canada photo contest: Slocan Lake in B.C. (Tim Hicks photo)

As a way to draw attention to Canadian lakes impacted by extreme heat, drought, wildfires and flooding, Living Lakes Canada invited people across Canada to submit photos of their favourite lakes to the Lake Biodiversity Photo Challenge from May to July.

Three of the four winners showcased lakes in British Columbia:

Tim Hicks’ photo of Slocan Lake in the West Kootenays earned the title of Most Impactful. Winner of most bio diverse: Eva Lake, BC (Laurel Dawn)

Laurel Dawn’s photo of Eva Lake, in Mt. Revelstoke National Park, won in the category of most biodiverse. Winner of kids’ category: Peckham’s Lake, Norbury Lake Provincial Park, BC (Tammy Oates)

Tammy Oates’ semi-underwater photo of Peckham’s Lake in Norbury Lake Provincial Park earned the nod in Kids’ Category. Winner of public favorite: Lake Opeongo in Algonquin Park, ON (Arni Stinnissen)

And the Public Favourite was Arni Stinnissen, for his iconically Canadian sunset photo of a moose in Lake Opeongo, in Algonquin Park, ON.

In all, 160 photos of more than 125 lakes were submitted from residents of five provinces.

The Photo Challenge was part of Living Lakes Canada’s inaugural National Lake Blitz program, a community-based lake monitoring initiative that provides volunteer participants from coast to coast with easy-to-use water monitoring tools to help them take personal responsibility over their local lake and monitor for climate change impacts.

To learn more, or to get involved next year, visit lakeblitz.livinglakescanada.ca or email the Lake Blitz Coordinators at lakeblitz@livinglakescanada.ca.

View the entire geo-referenced online photo gallery at livinglakescanada.ca/our-programs/lakes/lake-biodiversity-photo-challenge/.

