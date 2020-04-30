Discover Revelstoke, BC

Revelstoke has built a world-class reputation for living and playing in an absolutely spectacular historic mountain setting. Heritage homes, Victorian ambience in the downtown, museums, cultural attractions and the ultimate in outdoor experiences make Revelstoke a mountain paradise.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort has the longest vertical ski run in North America & the 4th longest in the world! They also boast The Pipe, a new mountain coaster ride. It’s not only about fun though, there is Okanagan College Campus that provides a variety of Continuing Education Programs. There are 50 eateries, 50 different places to stay with a total of 5,000 beds & 25 campgrounds with a total of 1,000 campsites. www.revelstoke.ca

Revelstoke Museum and Archives is a place where all are welcome to explore the rich history of the town & its surrounding region. Two floors host fascinating exhibits, each focusing on different aspects of the area’s history, with several fun interactive activities.

Year Round Farmer & Craft Markets with free nightly live music sounds like a great way to spend some time wandering among the local produce & handmade offerings. You can enjoy a few of the 16 parks & playgrounds or if you’re looking for adventure, a guided mountaineering trek or river raft trip. Paragliding is another exciting activity or helicopter tours! www.revelstoke.com

Facts

• There are 5 heli ski and 5 cat ski operations in the area!

• Mountain biking enthusiasts enjoy hundreds of kilometres of trails

• For the snow lovers, there are dog sledding tour, guided snowmobile rentals and tours and guided snowshoe trips

• Enjoy heights? Try the high ropes course, rock climbing and gondola tours

• For culture and fun, check out the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre, historic movie theatre, bowling, axe throwing and even an escape room!

Weather

With a temperate climate that’s warm in summer and cold in winter, Revelstoke also has significant precipitation – about 1,030 mm (40.6 inches) per year.

Getting Here

Driving: From Vancouver, it’s 631 km (392 mi). Travel time would be about 7 hours.

Flying: Flights with Pacific Coastal, Air Canada, Westjet, Alaska Airlines between Vancouver and Kelowna International Airport

Dream now, travel later. To plan for future adventures here and throughout the West Coast, visit westcoasttraveller.com

British ColumbiaCanadaOkanaganRevelstoketravel