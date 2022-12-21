Look for the Masterpiste Gallery at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Revelstoke Mountain Resort guest Liam Delaney takes in the Masterpiste Gallery. Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review photo

While the terrain on B.C.’s Mt. Mackenzie is already challenging, those looking for an added test can now hunt for the “Easter eggs” scattered around the mountain.

Whether it’s a speedy and swirly groomer run, or steep and deep ungroomed run, Revelstoke Mountain Resort has plenty of options for guests.

When the terrain itself stops being a test, it can be fun to have something else to look forward to – or in this case, to look for. From art installations to hidden telephones, the resort has hidden gems to seek out for the idle guest.

Over the past few seasons, Revelstoke Mountain regulars may have heard the legend of the red phone. Hidden in the trees off the main runs, the phone was among the first Easter eggs on the mountain for guests to find.

The elusive red phone, hidden on the resort. Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review photo

With so many runs to search through and trees to scan, the phone is an elusive thing to find, giving the discoverer a sense of accomplishment and a photo to boot.

After this year’s LUNA Art Festival, the resort relocated Jess Leahey’s popular Cocoon installment, moving it to the base of the mountain near the Rockford Grill. While the art piece isn’t hard to find like the phone, its unique figure adds a special touch to the lower mountain.

More recently, Revelstoke Outdoor Art Movement (ROAM) installed the Masterpiste Gallery on the mountain. The gallery is the first of many to come at the resort that combines sport and art in various locations on the resort.

Le Rêve Le Stoke by Pablo PaCatski, Blue Nudeski by Henri MaPiste, Selfski by Vincent van Snow, and Self-Portrait in a Velvet Snowboard by Skida Kahlo can all be found on the mountain. As their name suggests, the paintings are inspired by famous paintings and artists.

Adding to the creativity and sustainability of the project, the artwork is all made from recycled skis, snowboards and climbing skins that would have otherwise ended up in the landfill. ROAM also made the frames from recycled water bottles and sawdust, making the whole project sustainable from start to finish.

ROAM has only installed one set of art pieces so far, but they have plans to add throughout the season, giving Revelstoke Mountain Resort guests even more to go looking for.

