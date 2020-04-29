Beautiful 12 Mile at Revelstoke, B.C. (Rhonda Brunetti/Amateur Photography Entry)

Revelstoke: Beautiful 12 Mile Lake

Revelstoke is an outdoor adventure’s ultimate destination

Revelstoke is an outdoor adventurer’s ultimate destination, ranging from a ski resort practically in town, to an area famous for rafting, hiking, biking and snowmobiling.

It’s an area define by rugged geography — towering mountains and the mighty Columbia River — and it has a rustic rural charm sure to melt the heart of any traveller.

There are spectacular hiking trails and scenic drives in the area, as well.

