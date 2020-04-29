Revelstoke: This mighty river is the longest in the Pacific Northwest

Spectacular Revelstoke is defined by its rugged geography

The mighty Columbia River is the largest river in the Pacific Northwest, flowing some 2,000 kilometres from British Columbia’s Rocky Mountains and making its way to sea at Astoria, Oregon.

Pictured here at Revelstoke, B.C., the river’s drainage basin is roughly the size of France, spanning seven U.S. states and, of course, British Columbia.

The river has been a major transportation and food source for thousands of years. European explorer David Thompson travelled the entire length of the river in the early 1800s.

British ColumbiaCanadaColumbia River-RevelstokeNature