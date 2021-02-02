The Way Home is a multi-year action sport film sponsored by Yamaha Motor Canada, C3 Powersports, Timbersled, and Tourism Revelstoke.

The Way Home is a multi-year action sport film sponsored by Yamaha Motor Canada, C3 Powersports, Timbersled, and Tourism Revelstoke.

X Games medallist brings Revelstoke to the big screen – snowbike style!

X Games medalist takes the scenic route from mountains to home

When a three-time X Games medalist is given free rein to session the city streets of Revelstoke, the result demonstrates what’s possible with a little imagination, a full gas tank and the support of an incredible community.

The recently released action sport film ​The Way Home, ​filmed entirely in Revelstoke, follows snowbike icon and pioneer Brock Hoyer as he tackles the terrain of this stunning mountain town.

Currently residing in Williams Lake, Hoyer was adamant that the production be filmed entirely in Revelstoke. “It’s like his second home, he loves the people and loves the place,” notes Steve Hall, whose Hall Media Company produced the movie alongside Stacked Films.

Follow Brock Hoyer through big airs, water skipping, and urban stunts as he opts to take the scenic way off the mountain and back to his couch.

And it’s thanks to the community of Revelstoke that the production was made possible. Filming took place over 12 days in February 2019, so if you caught a glimpse of some of the sensational stunts, now’s the chance to see it all together on-screen.

“We really can’t thank the town enough. While the film showcases some pretty cool footage, the true support and amazing work of the community can get overlooked. Revelstoke helped open a lot of doors to make these visuals possible and we really saw the city get excited for the film – it was pretty amazing to be part of,” Hall notes.

And with that continued support, Revelstoke will likely see more productions down the road. With Yamaha happily suggesting another three projects, there’s much to look forward to!

“We want to be able to bring more to Revelstoke. We want to support the community in any way we can, and if we get the opportunity to create more, we’ll hire local caterers and businesses to help get them involved,” Hall says.

The film showcases the enthusiasm Hall, Hoyer and Tyler Hadikin have for Revelstoke and for the snowbiking industry overall.

It also inspired viewers with what’s possible when you have a vision or a dream. “Looking back and reflecting on the project, which began nearly four years ago, it’s been incredible to see how much work went into getting to where we are today – there’s a story here about passion and film-making and how these two things intersect,” explains Steve Hall.

While snowbiking is relatively new, Revelstoke has been quick to embrace it, showing the sport is here to stay.

View the production ​online​ today!

Please note that Provincial Health Protocols currently advise against travelling outside your region to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Do you recognize this place? Filmed entirely in Revelstoke, you just might spot something familiar!

