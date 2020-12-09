Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the eighth meeting of the National Space Council at the Kennedy Space Center Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Cape Canaveral , Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the eighth meeting of the National Space Council at the Kennedy Space Center Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Cape Canaveral , Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

1st woman, next man on moon will come from these NASA 18

Vice-President Mike Pence introduced the astronauts Wednesday at the close of his final meeting as chairman of the National Space Council

NASA has named the 18 astronauts — half of them women — who will train for its Artemis moon-landing program.

The first woman and next man on the moon will come from this elite group.

Vice-President Mike Pence introduced the astronauts Wednesday at the close of his final meeting as chairman of the National Space Council. The announcement was made at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center, beneath one of only three remaining Saturn V moon rockets from the 1960s and 1970s Apollo program.

Pence noted that the last of the 12 men to walk on the moon, the late Apollo 17 commander Gene Cernan, wanted nothing more than to remove “last” from his title. Cernan’s final lunar footsteps were on Dec. 14, 1972.

“He spent the rest of his natural life advocating for America to go back to the moon, and we are going to honour Gene Cernan’s memory,” Pence told the small crowd, seated several feet apart from one another.

Five of the astronauts — the only ones in attendance — walked onto the stage, waving and wearing masks.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine stressed there would be more astronauts joining the group. NASA has 47 active astronauts.

The space agency is aiming for a moon landing by 2024, although the chances of that happening are growing increasingly dim. The upcoming change in administration also adds uncertainty.

Half of the NASA astronauts have spaceflight experience. Two are at the International Space Station right now: Kate Rubins and Victor Glover.

The two astronauts who performed the world’s first all-female spacewalk last year made the cut: Christina Koch and Jessica Meir.

It’s a fairly young group, with most in their 30s or 40s. The oldest is 55, the youngest 32. Only two — Joe Acaba and Stephanie Wilson — flew on NASA’s old space shuttles.

The other experienced members on the list include Kjell Lindgren, Anne McClain and Scott Tingle, all former space station residents.

Among those yet to rocket into space: Kayla Barron, Raja Chari, Matthew Dominick, Woody Hoburg, Jonny Kim, Nicole Mann, Jasmin Moghbeli, Frank Rubio and Jessica Watkins.

Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pamela Anderson calls on Horgan to ban fur farming in B.C. after COVID-19 outbreak at Fraser Valley mink farm

Just Posted

Volunteer Bill Beard, with the Revelstoke Community Response Network, delivered groceries April 7. (Rob Buchanan photo)
RevyHelps: Coordinated effort to make sure everyone is looked after

Volunteers are connected with people who need help, from shovelling snow to grocery shopping

This picture taken on May 23, 2020 shows a laboratory technician holding a dose of a COVID-19 novel coronavirus vaccine candidate ready for trial on monkeys at the National Primate Research Center of Thailand at Chulalongkorn University in Saraburi. (Mladen Antonov/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)
Interior Health ready and waiting for vaccine to arrive

‘Public Health are experts at receiving and distributing vaccines’

Revelstoke city councillors approved increases to water and sewer fees for 2021. (File photo)
UPDATE: Council votes against fee increases

The proposed increases passed third reading Nov. 24, Michael Brooks-Hill revoked support at adoption

. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
74 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

27 residents and one staff member have tested positive at a long-term care home in Oliver

Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that masks would be mandatory in all indoor public and retail places on Nov.19. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Woman arrested for allegedly refusing to wear a mask in Revelstoke restaurant

Revelstoke RCMP issued a $230 ticket

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C, Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records 619 new COVID cases, 16 deaths as B.C. unveils vaccine plans

There are 57 outbreaks in long-term care and eight in acute care units

Critteraid rescue cat Winston Churchill chooses when his mom Dorrian Dixon is allowed to make three layer masks. For every mask she sells, $1 goes to Critteraid and Alley Cats. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
No ‘kitten’ around: Penticton woman makes masks to support pet rescues

Winston Churchill, the rescue cat, approves of his mom Dorrian Dixon making masks

Sun City Liquidations and Auctions on Enterprise Way was recently robbed. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
‘We’re just trying to make a living’: Watch heist leaves Kelowna business speechless

Sun City Liquidations and Auctions was robbed of over $3,000 in watches on Dec. 8

BC Emergency Health Services has deployed a Major Incident Rapid Response Team, based out of Vancouver, to Fort St. James Wednesday, Dec. 9, to help deal with 60-plus COVID-19 positive cases in the community of roughly 1,500. (BC Emergency Health Services photo)
B.C.’s rapid response paramedics arrive in Fort St. James as district reaches 60 COVID-19 cases

BC Emergency Health Services has deployed a Major Incident Rapid Response Team to Fort St. James

Danger tape blocks off driveways at a mink farm in Chilliwack on Dec. 7, 2020 after an outbreak was declared. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Mink on Chilliwack farm test positive for COVID-19 virus

Government sent samples to lab after eight farm workers also tested positive

Medical personnel wear protective gear to wheel a patient into St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C.’s earliest COVID-19 vaccines go to health care workers first

Aim is to immunize 400,000 people by end of March

Salmon Arm resident Nicholas Sayers is $75,000 richer after a scratch-off ticket win. (BCLC photo)
Cup of coffee leads to Salmon Arm man becoming $75,000 richer

Nicholas Sayers picked up a scratch-and-win ticket at the Co-op gas bar

Passenger numbers at Kelowna International Airport have dropped by 3.8 per cent year-over-year for the month of January due to fears about the coronavirus. (Paul Clarke - Photo)
Laser strike targets plane at Kelowna International Airport

Airport staff confirmed the strike did not affect YLW operations

(Libreshot.com)
Wealth tax could fund $20B in aid, child care for 1.3M impoverished Canadian kids: report

Indigenous children experienced higher than average rates of child poverty

Most Read