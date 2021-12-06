(Big White Resort) More chairlifts open with new snow

9 cm of fresh powder at Big White Resort

Big White has 23 runs open with a snow base of 104 cm

Big White Ski Resort has received 9 cms of snow in the last 24 hours.

The resort has opened the Black Forest chairlift and six more runs.

There are now a total of four chairlifts and 23 runs open to shred.

The mountain has a snow base of 104 cm with more snow expected to fall throughout the week.

The black forest lodge is open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

READ MORE: Bigger White: Ski resort eyes massive, long-term expansion

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

skiingSnow

Previous story
Morning Start: the Burj Khalifa is the tallest office building in the world

Just Posted

The Revelstoke Forum erupted as Brandon Gallo netted the overtime winner to give the Grizzlies a hard-fought win on Saturday (Dec. 4). (Matt Timmins)
Revelstoke Grizzlies play back-to-back in front of their parents and packed crowd

Valley First has donated between $10,000 and $25,000 to four different organizations as part of its Simple Generosity program. (Contributed)
Credit union cash helps Okanagan businesses

Approximately 624 BC Hydro customers east of Sicamous were without power Monday morning, Dec. 6, 2021. (BC Hydro image)
Power out for BC Hydro customers east of Sicamous

A firefighter sprays water on the flames of a derelict building which was lit ablaze as part of a training exercise involving the Malakwa, Sicamous and Swansea Point fire departments on March 26, 2017. (File photo)
Two Shuswap fire chiefs take unpaid leave of absence in response to CSRD vaccine mandate