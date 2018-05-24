Okanagan Lake (Instagram)

9 temperature records broken across B.C. as warm weather continues

Clearwater, Golden, Williams Lake, Malahat a few of the cities that broke records Wednesday

A ridge of high pressure brought unseasonably warm temperatures to much of southern B.C. this week, leading to a number of hot weather records being broken.

According to Environment Canada, the following records were broken Wednesday in B.C. cities:

Blue River – New record 29.5 C, breaking the 1958 record of 27.8 C

Chetwynd – New record 28 C, breaking previous record of 27.8 C set in 2015

Clearwater – New record 32.7 C, breaking 1941 record of 32.2 C

Clinton – New record 26.1 C, breaking last year’s record of 25.4 C

Golden – New record 31.2, breaking 30.6 C record set in 1940

Malahat – New record 24.4 C, breaking 2001 record of 24.3 C

Valemount – New record 30.9, breaking 84-year-old record of 30.6 C set in 1934

Williams Lake – New record 27.6 C, breaking 26.7 C set in 1969

Yoho Park – New record 25.4 C breaking oldest record of 25 C in 1923

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. woman gets up-close view of Royal wedding
Next story
The priciest home for sale in Canada: A $38M Vancouver penthouse

Just Posted

Crews fight small wildfire between Malakwa and Revelstoke

The blaze is classed as active and is estimated at 4 hectares in size

City of Revelstoke approves interim ban on commercial cannabis sales and production

When cannabis is made legal in Canada this summer business opportunists will… Continue reading

Record cherry crop anticipated

BC Tree Fruit growers expecting crop of 12 million pounds due to ideal conditions

B.C. Interior flood risk diminishing

Snowmelt receding but rainfall impact remains a concern

City of Revelstoke distributes $290,000 in funding to community initiatives

Including the Luna Festival and the Farwell Splash Park

Black Press Media to launch Pipeline Full of Controversy series

Series covers Trans Mountain’s history, science, Indigenous reaction, politics and economics

Former B.C. police chief dies in ATV accident

Ex-Nelson top cop began his career in Vancouver

Referendum in Ireland would repeal strict ban on abortion

Voters throughout Ireland have begun casting votes in a referendum that may lead to a loosening of the country’s strict ban on most abortions.

Lava from Hawaii volcano enters ocean from 3 flows

The Kilauea volcano has been gushing lava on the big island of Hawaii for the past three weeks.

Summit talk turns warmer; Trump says ‘talking to them now’

North Korea issued a statement saying it was still “willing to give the U.S. time and opportunities” to reconsider talks

Harvey Weinstein turns himself in, arraigned on rape, criminal charges

Harvey Weinstein arraigned on rape, criminal sex act charges following allegations of sexual misconduct

Explosion at Mississauga restaurant sends 15 to hospital

Hunt underway for two suspects connected to Mississauga, Ont., blast

B.C. pipeline goes ahead despite scrapped Pacific Northwest LNG

NEB approves amendment for $1.4-billion natural gas North Montney Mainline Project

Update: Wildfire northwest of Kamloops jumps from 60 to 800 hectares

Ground crews and aircraft are responding to an estimated 50 hectare wildfire approximately 55 kilometers northwest of Kamloops, near the Deadman Vidette Road.

Most Read