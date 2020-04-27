Alicia Keys gives shoutout to Kelowna arts students

Students at Studio9 received a special message from the star on April 24

Some Kelowna arts students received some much-needed inspiration from an industry star over the weekend.

Alicia Keys sent some “love and light” to the students of Studio9 and sang her latest song, Good Job, for them.

On April 3, Keys reached out to the public on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, asking fans to text her for a personal message to stay strong.

And that’s just what the brass at Studio9 did.

“I sent a text to say what a great job our Studio9 teachers and staff are doing to serve our art school kids,” read the post from Studio9 on Facebook.

Keys responded on April 24, sending an inspirational message just short of a minute in length.

You can watch it here:

READ MORE: Two Okanagan homes up for grabs in 2020 Hometown Heroes Lottery

READ MORE: Program builds Okanagan tourism resiliency amid COVID-19

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus