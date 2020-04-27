Alicia Keys performs on stage during the women’s march rally, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Alicia Keys gives shoutout to Kelowna arts students

Students at Studio9 received a special message from the star on April 24

Some Kelowna arts students received some much-needed inspiration from an industry star over the weekend.

Alicia Keys sent some “love and light” to the students of Studio9 and sang her latest song, Good Job, for them.

On April 3, Keys reached out to the public on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, asking fans to text her for a personal message to stay strong.

And that’s just what the brass at Studio9 did.

“I sent a text to say what a great job our Studio9 teachers and staff are doing to serve our art school kids,” read the post from Studio9 on Facebook.

Keys responded on April 24, sending an inspirational message just short of a minute in length.

You can watch it here:

READ MORE: Two Okanagan homes up for grabs in 2020 Hometown Heroes Lottery

READ MORE: Program builds Okanagan tourism resiliency amid COVID-19

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Black Press Media winners shine at B.C. and Yukon journalism awards
Next story
Horoscopes for the week of April 27

Just Posted

Snow forecast for Interior B.C. highways

Up to 5 cm of snow is expected to fall in some areas

Revelstoke Review takes gold at provincial newspaper awards

The newspaper was one of the most nominated in the province

The woman behind the handmade costumes in Revelstoke

Gillian Hewitt was the costume designer for the recent production of Shrek the Musical

B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll reaches 100; 95 new cases with nearly half from prison outbreak

Roughly 811 people are currently fighting the contagious respiratory illness in B.C.

Update: COSAR call out for missing hiker now believed to be false alarm

The area searched overnight included the Angel Springs and K.L.O. creek trails.

More than 10,000 businesses apply for wage subsidy on opening morning: Trudeau

Program will cover up to 75% of each employee’s salary

Kelowna Rockets 2020 WHL Draft Recap

The Rockets made 11 selections, including one goaltender, four defencemen and six forwards

Summerland tax deadline extended to Sept. 30

Council chooses to further extend property tax timeline as a result of COVID-19 pandemic

‘We are working the front lines’: Behind the till with a B.C. grocery store employee

A union rep at Save-On-Foods talks about life in the aisles during a pandemic

LETTER: Restrictions needed to control spread of COVID-19

Scientists are still trying to figure out COVID-19’s infectivity and how to counteract it

Snapshot: Shuswap hospital staff offer friendly reminder on risk of COVID-19

Medical lab stress just because you can’t see it doesn’t mean it’s not there

Minor fire at Kelowna Taco Time

Fire crews were called to the building on Highway 33 just after 9 a.m.

City of Kelowna encourages residents to celebrate Neighbour Day — virtually

Kelowna’s fifth annual Neighbour Day celebration is May 3

LETTER: Caution exercised during COVID-19 pandemic

Summerland resident careful when out in the community

Most Read