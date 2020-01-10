Josh and Kieran Eastwood of Adelaide, Australia, built their first snow couple while visiting Armstrong. (Karen Wilkinson)

Aussie kids build first snowmen in North Okanagan

‘Canada and snow were definitely a hit with them’

The snow continues to blanket the North Okanagan and people have their opinions about the white stuff, but two young Australian visitors absolutely love it.

During their stay in Armstrong, Josh and Kieran Eastwood of Adelaide, Australia, constructed their first ever snowman and snow woman.

“They went out in the morning and worked on the snowmen all day,” Karen Wilkinson said. “Day two, they worked on the snow woman.”

“Unfortunately, on day three, the snow was too wet for them to make the rest of the family that they had planned,” she said.

The boys experienced all things winter during their stay. They tried sledding and tubing for the first time at SilverStar Mountain Resort, rode the mini snowmobiles at the resort and took in their first hockey game.

“Canada and snow were definitely a hit with them,” Wilkinson said.

Most Read