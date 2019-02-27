George Munro and Rowena Inyallie are B.C.’s newest multi-millionaires. (BCLC)

B.C. couple wins $25.9M lottery jackpot

George Munro and Rowena Inyallie meant to buy a chocolate bar and some cranberry juice but got millions instead

The life of a couple from Merritt has been forever changed after they won a $25.9 million jackpot.

George Munro and Rowena Inyallie had gone to the corner store for a chocolate bar and some cranberry juice when they decided to buy a lotto ticket.

“This win comes at a perfect time as I was just thinking there’s no way I can do my job for another 20 years,” said Munro.

“It’s really physically demanding. I’ve let work know I can stay on until they find a replacement.”

The couple grabbed a drink to celebrate and then called Inyallie’s mother.

“She dropped the phone!” Inyallie said.

The duo have already bought a new Ford 350 and ordered a Ford Mustang Shelby.

They plan on fixing up their house, buying a few more toys and helping out friends and family with their newly found multimillion dollar windfall.

“We will have a big barbecue with family,” said Munro. “We also run a baseball team at home so I think brand new jerseys are in store for everyone.”

READ MORE: $5M winning lotto ticket bought in Port Alberni

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
My moose is bigger than your moose: Norwegian politician to visit Saskatchewan

Just Posted

Community Guide to Revelstoke’s draft budget now available

A community meeting will be held March 7

Revelstoke Mountain Resort featured on The Price is Right

Revelstoke Mountain Resort was featured as a prize on the Price is… Continue reading

David Wong presentation to explore tackling racism through graphic art

Vancouver graphic novelist to present at Okanagan College in Revelstoke March 5/6

Roads, weather, skiing conditions for Revelstoke area today

The sun continues

Okanagan Shuswap weather: Sunshine abounds and a dust warning for one Okanagan city

Expect to be cold and that there’s some Vitamin C.

Live on-air licking of Canadian TV reporter sparks outrage

The man has been identified by multiple viewers as comic actor Boyd Banks

Wilson-Raybould says she was pushed, got veiled threats on SNC-Lavalin

Wilson-Raybould finally got the chance today to ‘speak her truth’ about the SNC-Lavalin affair

Update: Michael Cohen calls Trump ‘racist, ‘conman’ in testimony

President’s former lawyer says he doesn’t direct evidence Trump colluded with Russian government

No health, safety risk after acidic spill into Columbia River: Teck

The acid, which hasn’t been identified, was diverted to an on-site reservoir

Air Canada suspends service to India as tensions rise with Pakistan

The airline has implemented a ‘goodwill policy’ for affected customers

Woman gives birth on B.C. highway with help of teen daughter

Meldrum Creek woman delivers in the passenger seat

B.C. couple wins $25.9M lottery jackpot

George Munro and Rowena Inyallie meant to buy a chocolate bar and some cranberry juice but got millions instead

COLUMN: This Pink Shirt Day, let’s stop with the slut-shaming

It’s the 21st century version of ‘witch,’ our columnist writes

Summerland man awarded $237K following crash

Pedestrian struck by car in 2014 received nearly $238,000

Most Read