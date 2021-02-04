The Black Bowmore DB5 1964 whisky is a limited release, bottled in a special decanter made with a piston from an Aston Martin DB5 - the vehicle featured in the James Bond film Goldfinger. (BC Liquor Stores)

B.C. liquor store hosts draw for $75,000 whisky in bottle made with James Bond’s car

The only catch – the winner has to pay full price for it

One British Columbian will win the rare opportunity to purchase Scotch whisky made with a piston from James Bond’s legendary vehicle.

In the Goldfinger film, Bond drove an 1963 Aston Martin DB5. Part of the car is now embedded in the decanter that holds the 31-year-old Black Bowmore DB5 1964 whisky.

It was birthed out of a collaboration between the two companies, Bowmore and Aston Martin, and is a big-ticket item costing $75,000. Of the spirit, there are only 25 bottles ever made.

READ MORE: Vancouver Island distillery wins award for best Canadian rye whisky

The whisky’s tasting notes include mango and acacia honey merged with a coffee and tobacco smoke flavour combination, according to Bowmore distillery officials.

A single bottle purchased by B.C.’s Liquor Distribution Branch will be sold to the winner of a draw made at the Cambie Street and 39th Avenue store in Vancouver, from Feb. 5 to 7.

The winner will be notified by email on Feb. 11 or 12, according to BC Liquor Stores.


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Newly unveiled art installation pays tribute to Breonna Taylor at SFU

Just Posted

The Breakfast Program at Revelstoke schools started in 2018. (Submitted)
Revelstoke free breakfast program feeding 54% more students this year

Program says the increase is due to a growing program, not necessarily growing need

A real estate sold sign hangs in front of a Canadian property Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy)
Okanagan home prices jump as real estate market heats up in January

Association of Interior Realtors reports 60 per cent sales spike last month compared to January 2020

Due to multiple members of Revelstoke Grizzlies catching COVID-19, the hockey team has cancelled the rest of its season. (Bill Pringle photography)
New COVID cases for Revelstoke jump to 12

Data from Jan. 24 to 30

Emergency worker Tyler Morgan administers a COVID-19 test at Juneau International Airport on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (Ben Hohenstatt / Juneau Empire)
No deaths for 2nd day in a row as Interior Health records 63 new COVID-19 cases

There are currently 49 people in the hospital with 20 in critical care

Protect Our Winters has launched an education platform for students and educators called Hot Planet Cool Athletes. (Submitted/Xact Visual)
POW Canada launches youth education program

Hot Planet Cool Athletes offers climate science education for Grades 2-12

(Pixabay)
BREAKING: B.C. expands mandatory mask rules in schools, rolls out ‘rapid response teams’

Masks will be mandatory for middle and high school students except for a few scenarios

In it's 30th anniversary, the Enderby and District Arts Council would like to create an arts centre with the Courtyard Gallery. (EDAC photo)
New home needed for Enderby arts

Support sought for community arts centre in EDAC’s 30th anniversary

Surrey’s Caleb Reimer in Edmonton Oil Kings colours. The junior hockey team is among five Alberta-based WHL squads planning to play games starting Feb. 26. (Photo: oilkings.ca)
Quarantined for now, B.C. hockey prospect ‘fortunate’ to play WHL games in Alberta soon

Edmonton Oil Kings draft pick Caleb Reimer has skated with Delta Hockey Academy team this winter

A GoFundMe campaign is raising money for 10-year-old Jerico Roman, who has autism and will only eat Nature’s Path Maple Cinnamon Waffles. The problem is, the company that makes them has discontinued them. Jerico’s mother is trying to round up all the remaining stock. (Photo: GoFundMe).
B.C. mom on mission to track down discontinued frozen waffles for her son with autism

Jenna Roman asking for help to buy up remaining stock – and a freezer for it all

COVID-19 cases spiked in Keremeos Jan. 24 to 30, according to data released by the BC Centre for Disease Control. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
COVID-19 cases spike in Keremeos, remain stagnant elsewhere in South Okanagan

Keremeos recorded six new cases Jan. 24 to 30

COVID-19 cases in the Interior Health region from Jan. 24 to 30, 2021. (BC Centre for Disease Control map)
77 new cases of COVID-19 identified in Central Okanagan last week

Slight increase from the week previous, but significantly less than December numbers

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Cerebral Palsy Association of B.C. is warning of soliciting phone calls from imposters posing as team members. (Black Press - file photo)
Cerebral Palsy Association of B.C. warns of scammers

Organization does not solicit donations by phone

The Bridge’s Youth Recovery House is closer to opening thanks to generous donations from the community. (Contributed)
Kelowna residents donate $275k for youth treatment centre

The treatment centre will serve Okanagan youth

Most Read