B.C. politicians framed by anonymous sticky-note doodler

Insider has been posting caricatures from the B.C. legislature to social media

With some crayons and Post-it Notes, an anonymous insider at the B.C. Legislature is bringing a bit of colour and creativity to provincial politics.

The mysterious artist popped up on social media earlier this month, under the fitting name of @BCPoliPortraits on Twitter, drawing caricatures of politicians, weekly question periods, and parts of the legislature not known by the general public.

They even drew Black Press Media legislature reporter and columnist Tom Fletcher with 3-D glasses and a matching dress shirt.

The person only describes their account as “non-partisan portraiture.” Black Press Media asked the artists a few questions over Twitter, with cartoons as responses.

1. Can you tell us a bit about who you are?

2. Why have you decided to bring this creative lens to B.C. politics?

3. Who’s your favourite politician to watch and then draw?

Why Mike Bernier, MLA for Peace River South?

4. If you could describe B.C.’s political climate in a drawing, what would that look like?

5. What is your favourite political memory from the past year in B.C. or anywhere in Canada?

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wed in Windsor as millions watch
Next story
VIDEO: Footage of 2 shrieking lynx posted by Canadians goes viral

Just Posted

Okanagan Regional Library names new CEO

Don Nettleton, who has been with ORL for 24 years, takes over from Stephanie Hall

CP vote deadline rescheduled for Friday

The deadline for the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference and International Brotherhood of… Continue reading

100 acts to make Revelstoke better in 1 day

June 2 will see all manner of activities for 100In1Day

Tourism Kelowna adopts sustainability initiative

Responsible to environment key to long-term tourism growth

Unicyclist stops in Revelstoke while heading across Canada

Taylor Stark took his first pedals atop a unicycle when he was… Continue reading

Saw, chop and throw an axe at Timber Days in Revelstoke

Timber Days took over Centennial Park last Saturday!… Continue reading

Olympian to lead Penticton Peach Festival parade

One of the top bobsled pilots in the world will lead the Peters Bros. Grand Parade

Two-year-old found unresponsive in pool

Mission RCMP located toddler after she went missing from a local daycare

Surrey RCMP issue warning after third sexual assault this week

It is the third sexual assault since Sunday

Toronto opening 800 emergency spaces to deal with influx of refugee claimants

Beginning Thursday, Toronto will temporarily house refugee claimants and new arrivals in 400 beds in the city’s east end.

Breaking: Trump cancels summit with North Korea

Trump cancels June 12 summit with North Korea’s Kim, citing ‘tremendous anger and open hostility’ in recent statement

Rivers rising: Floods in B.C., New Brunswick a warning of what’s to come

In B.C., thousands of residents are returning to homes this week marked with red or yellow signs indicating a health inspection is necessary

North Korea demolishes nuke test site with series of blasts

North Korea has carried out what it says is the demolition of its nuclear test site in the presence of foreign journalists.

Wildfire sparks near perimeter of devastating 2017 Elephant Hill fire

Ground crews and aircraft are responding to an estimated 50 hectare wildfire approximately 55 kilometers northwest of Kamloops, near the Deadman Vidette Road.

Most Read