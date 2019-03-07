This is the franco-colombien flag, adopted in 1982. It was flown on the grounds of the Legislature as part of the festivities March 17, 2018. (BC Government photo)

B.C. road map features 23 historic francophone destinations

March 20 is International Francophonie Day

The province has created a road map to B.C.’s top places that carry French history to mark International Francophonie Day.

Adrian Dix, who’s minister of health and minister responsible for francophone affairs, said Thursday that 23 structures, buildings, districts and landscapes are being formally recognized to the day on March 20.

The Francophone Historic Places project began last spring, when British Columbians nominated 100 historic areas. Those were narrowed down to 23 spots, added to the BC Register of Historic Places and submitted for inclusion on the Canadian Register of Historic Places.

According to the Office of the Commissioner of Official Languages, B.C. has 21,000 French-speaking residents and roughly 53,000 students enrolled in French immersion schools.

Most francophones live in the Lower Mainland, or roughly 58 per cent, followed by 20 per cent on Vancouver Island and 12 per cent in the Okanagan.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
90% of B.C. millennials don’t have a legal will: survey
Next story
Go beyond lunch and get breakfast veggie sausage

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Extended cold snap causes Lake Revelstoke to freeze

Environment Canada says last month was colder than usual

Police searching to identify owners of white sedan involved in Kelowna shooting

The victim of the shooting remains in hospital

Avalanche control planned for west of Revelstoke Friday morning

Avalanche control is planned west of Revelstoke Friday morning. The high way… Continue reading

Revelstoke roads and weather

Watch for compact snow and slush

AirBnBathroom post shows up on Revelstoke buy and sell page

A housing shortage also means a bathroom shortage

Video of B.C. fisherman tossing explosive at sea lions sparks controversy

A Facebook video from a group advocating for better control of marine life causes mixed emotions

PHOTOS: Extended cold snap causes Lake Revelstoke to freeze

Environment Canada says last month was colder than usual

Go beyond lunch and get breakfast veggie sausage

Following the Beyond Burger, A&W offers new breakfast options for vegetarians

High court won’t hear case about decision to euthanize B.C. bear cub

The cub was discovered in 2016 and taken to a rehabilitation centre

Homeowners pass on earthquake protection

Vernon’s 4.5 magnitude quake in 1936 last sizable one to shake community

Businesses should report on wages by gender, B.C. MLA says

Surrey South’s Stephanie Cadieux is proposing the Equal Pay Act ahead of International Women’s Day

One Man Walking Dead comes to Kelowna stage

The one-man parody show will take place March 23

True Leaf’s Okanagan central hub construction completed

The completed phase includes a two-storey, 18,000 square foot central hub for the initial grow area.

B.C.’s anti-gang unit assists Kamloops RCMP fight drug war

Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit seized substantial amount of cash, weapons over nine days

Most Read