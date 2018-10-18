Capri Everitt holds a sign as she poses in this recent handout photo. Fourteen-year-old Capri Everitt of Vancouver bought two tickets to Ellen Degeneres’s performance in Vancouver with money she’d earned busking. She planned to give them away to fans based on their singing of “O Canada” outside Rogers Arena tomorrow night before show time. But then she was given 80 tickets to give away. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Capri Everitt

B.C. teen gives away tickets to Ellen Degeneres show, plans O Canada welcome

The Grade 9 student wanted to give away tickets in the spirit of inclusivity

A 14-year-old girl’s quest to give away two tickets to Ellen Degeneres’s appearance in Vancouver has turned into an 82-ticket giveaway complete with all the “winners” singing O Canada before show time.

Capri Everitt had planned to award two tickets to the “best Canadian fans” based on their performance of the national anthem with her outside Rogers Arena on Friday night.

Everitt says she earned the money for the tickets by busking in downtown Vancouver and wanted to pass them on to others as part of a pre-show performance to welcome the American entertainer.

The Greater Vancouver Board of Trade heard about her idea and donated 80 tickets, and the teen has given them to various multicultural societies so kids they serve can have a chance to see Degeneres.

READ MORE: Battle over sex education in B.C. sparks #SOGIis4Me campaign

Everitt says everyone who’s already been given a ticket will join her to sing O Canada before they enter the arena, and their own little show will include the flags of 80 countries where she has travelled with her family.

The Grade 9 student says she sang the national anthem of each country she visited, and in the native language, during a nine-month trip two years ago as part of her “Around the World in 80 Anthems” tour.

She says her global trip to raise money for a children’s charity helped her feel grateful about Canada’s multiculturalism.

“I really learned to appreciate that because it’s such a beautiful thing and not every country has it,” she says.

VIDEO: SOGI 123 protesters clash at BC Legislature

Everitt, 14, says she wanted to give away tickets to Degeneres’s show because “she believes in welcoming everyone no matter what their sexual orientation is or their culture and I believe her fans and her supporters do too.

“I want Ellen to know that Vancouver, and Canada in general, is such a multicultural and amazing place to live. And I want her to know we’re very welcoming.”

Everitt says youth groups singing the national anthem of their native country, including Colombia, Croatia, China, Israel and the Philippines, will also be joining her outside Rogers Arena, along with the 80 ticket holders singing O Canada and those vying to win the two original tickets to see Degeneres.

She says she learned the anthems of each country before leaving on her trip by contacting staff at various embassies and through people in Vancouver’s diverse community.

Everitt says she’ll decide who gets the original two tickets when they sing the anthem together.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trio of Saint Bernard find their ‘forever home’ after story goes viral
Next story
Fashion Fridays: You can never have enough shoes

Just Posted

VIDEO TOUR: Eagle Pass Lodge recognized at Thompson Okanagan Kootenay Commercial Building Awards

Eagle Pass Heli Skiing’s lodge is located south of Revelstoke on Highway 23

Columbia Shuswap Regional District establishing junior firefighter program

Aimed at youth 15-17 in Columbia Shuswap region to help with training and potential recruitment

Advance Voting in Revelstoke a success

The municiple election season is well underway with advance voting held on Oct. 10 and Oct. 17

Revelstoke peewee Grizzlies lose to Vernon

The Revelstoke Grizzlies Peewee Tier 3 team played Vernon on Saturday, losing… Continue reading

Fred Penner is coming to Revelstoke

The iconic children’s entertainer will be at the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre Oct. 20

Fashion Fridays: You can never have enough shoes

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Former B.C. cop sentenced to jail ‘in the community’ after caught in Creep Catchers sting

Dario Devic pleaded guilty after getting caught up in Surrey Creep Catcher sting in Whalley in 2016

Contenders to return for Okanagan tour

Valdy, Gary Fjellgaard and Blu and Kelly Hopkins will perform at six venues

5 races to watch in B.C.’s municipal elections this Saturday

This year’s election results across more than 160 cities in B.C. will start pouring in after polls close Saturday at 8 p.m.

Annual pace of inflation slows to 2.2 per cent in September: Statistics Canada

Statistics Canada said Friday the consumer price index in September was up 2.2 per cent from a year ago compared with a year-over-year increase of 2.8 per cent in August

Dog deaths in Lower Mainland may be tied to suspected mushroom poisoning: RCMP

Police have received reports in the last month about several dogs becoming ill after visiting a park in North Vancouver

Record-breaking $113 million Lotto Max jackpot up for grabs

This is Canada’s highest top prize offering ever and includes 53 Max Millions

Migrants, police mass in town on Guatemala-Mexico border

Many of the more than 2,000 Hondurans in a migrant caravan trying to wend its way to the United States left spontaneously with little more than the clothes on their backs and what they could quickly throw into backpacks.

Trump: ‘Severe’ consequences if Saudis murdered Khashoggi

Pro-government newspaper Yeni Safak on Wednesday said it had obtained audio recordings of the alleged killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.

Most Read