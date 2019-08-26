Baby bear cries for mom in Peachland backyard

The mother bear was perusing some pear trees in Peachland

A Peachland woman was recently treated to some wildlife drama in her backyard.

Jacqueline McGrath discovered a bear cub crying for its mother, at the top of a hill in the backyard of her home on Ponderosa Drive, Sunday night.

The mother had been after McGrath’s pear trees.

READ MORE: Keep the ‘Wild’ in Wildlife: RDCO

The young bear squawks for just over a minute before wandering toward its mother. Then the mother appears along with another cub, who eventually make there way out of McGrath’s yard.

McGrath caught the whole interaction on video and posted to a local Facebook page, which garnered many cheerful responses.

However, the incident serves as a reminder that it is the end of the summer season, the fruit is ripening on trees and bear sightings are becoming more common.

READ MORE: Twin bear cubs rescued after mom killed in hit and run on Highway 1

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Check out these paw-tastic pups on #InternationalDogDay

Just Posted

Aquaducks attended Provincials in Kamloops

Multiple medals were won

Second Blue Heron music festival coming to Revelstoke

The event is Aug. 30 at 3668 Airport Way

Both men involved in weekend Coalmont shooting may face charges; witnesses say alcohol a factor

Alcohol may have been a factor in a shooting near Coalmont B.C.… Continue reading

Clouds Sunday, sunshine and heat Monday

Weather forecast for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen looks spectacular

Galena Trail boardwalk replacement proceeding as planned

The project is under the sponsorship of the Kootenay Adaptive Sports Association (KASA)

Baby bear cries for mom in Peachland backyard

The mother bear was perusing some pear trees in Peachland

Brother of Vancouver Island man found dead in car weeks after being reported missing, says police efforts were misplaced

Car may have remained undiscovered for weeks in dense natural brush

New charge recommended for B.C. child abductor Randall Hopley

Parole board says Hopley should be criminally charged with failing to comply with supervision orders

Head-on collision in Shuswap results in arrest for impaired driving

Breath samples taken by Chase RCMP almost four times over legal limit

Eight-week-old puppy in B.C. gets head stuck in fence

Vet calls it a ‘freak accident’ no one could have seen coming

Essos captain fondly remembered in Okanagan

On a team with scoring stars, defenceman Bob Mayer was named league MVP in 1970 as Essos won BCJHL

Motorcycle cop explains the deadly nature of Highway 3

“One of the worst and most dangerous highways is between Princeton and Manning Park.”

Young woman missing en route to 100 Mile House from Okanagan

“This is truly a parents worst nightmare”

Groups fight to protect historic B.C. graveyard, buried in garbage

About 83 people, including the daughter of Fernie’s first mayor, are buried in the overgrown cemetery

Most Read