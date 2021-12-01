BC Hydro rescues cat stuck up pole in West Kelowna

Boots hair on pole. (Don Wilson/ Facebook)Boots hair on pole. (Don Wilson/ Facebook)
Boots stuck up pole. (Don Wilson/ Facebook)Boots stuck up pole. (Don Wilson/ Facebook)

A cat that was stuck up a power pole for three days has been rescued.

Dianne Kusch noticed her cat, Boots, was stuck up a pole on Nov. 25 in the Country Pines Drive area of West Kelowna.

As the hours crept on the rain came and the temperatures dropped. Kusch called the fire department, tree services and BC Hydro without avail. That is when members of a Facebook group set to work putting out the word.

Finally, on Saturday, Kusch got some good news as she watched her little kitty trembling atop the pole.

BC Hydro would arrive on Sunday with a bucket and would rescue Boots.

The hydro hero, Don Wilson, managed to safely rescue Boots and noted he was the most well-behaved cat he has ever rescued.

The pole that Boots had sat on for several days was covered with matted hair but the time the cat was removed.

Don Wilson rescuing Boots. (Don Wilson/ Facebook)

Don Wilson rescuing Boots. (Don Wilson/ Facebook)

READ MORE: Bass Coast festival raises more than $15,000 for Merritt flood victims

READ MORE: Hot Chocolate Fest to warm up Okanagan

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BCHydroCats

Previous story
Riverdale star fundraising for B.C. environmental groups with sale of his photo prints

Just Posted

Shawn Lamouroux of Vernon is facing seven counts of robbery stemming from crimes up and down the Okanagan in October and November 2021. (Contributed)
Month-long Okanagan-wide robbery spree ends with arrest

Princeton town crews are working Dec. 1 to reinforce the Similkameen River dike. Photo Andrea DeMeer
Princeton races against time as rivers rise quicker than predicted

Rob Morrison says that he supports banning conversion therapy, and that the new beefed-up bill is much better than the previous one that he voted against on third reading this past summer. Photo: Submitted
Kootenay-Columbia MP for conversion therapy ban after previously voting against it

Destiny and Zion Orchard enjoy some swing time at Salmon Arm’s Blackburn Park during the unusually warm December weather on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Wednesday’s temperature highs in Okanagan-Shuswap break century of records