Kittens (BC SPCA handout)

BC SPCA team helps discover new feline virus after 43 cats and kittens fall ill

Fechavirus is a kind of parvovirus, which makes cats and kittens very sick

A mysterious outbreak involving sick cats and kittens at two BC SPCA branches has led to a team of veterinarians aiding in the discovery of a new feline virus.

The discovery of the new parvovirus, called fechavirus, was recently published in an animal medical journal, according to a news release from the animal welfare agency on Thursday (May 28).

It all began when eight cats fell ill on a single day in 2018 at the BC SPCA in Vancouver, presenting symptoms similar to a human “stomach flu,” such as vomiting and diarrhea, followed by recovery within a few days in most cases.

When the cats’ tests came back negative for parasites, Dr. Emilia Gordon, senior manager at the Vancouver location, and her team became worried that another type of virus or bacteria could be the culprit.

“We knew within a few days we were dealing with something very unusual and unlike anything we’d faced before,” Gordon said in a statement Thursday (May 28).

“We started saving samples and reaching out to external experts right away. That enabled us to eventually contribute to the discovery of the new virus.”

Shortly after, the team found out that BC SPCA’s Quesnel shelter had also been affected by the same illness and their “patient zero” could be traced to a litter of kittens from a rural area near Williams Lake who fell ill shortly after entering the shelter.

“Outbreak tracing also showed that two cats from Quesnel introduced the illness to the Vancouver shelter, where it spread rapidly before being detected,” Gordon explained. “Because vomiting and diarrhea are fairly common problems in cats, it wasn’t until a number of cats got sick at the same time that we realized there was a larger problem.”

A total of 43 cats were affected. Forty-one survived with medication and fluids while two others had to be euthanized due to other medical problems combined with symptoms that were not resolving despite treatment, the SPCA stated.

Through extensive testing and sharing of information with the University of California, San Francisco, research teams there were able to find the new virus.

Gordon said being part of the discovery of a new virus is “very exciting and we hope that other veterinarians and researchers will consider and study fechavirus as a possible cause of contagious gastrointestinal disease in cats.”

However, she noted that data from a single outbreak “isn’t enough to be certain the virus can cause disease,” and more research is needed.

Ultimately, though, Gordon hopes that the BC SPCA’s effective response to this outbreak will help serve as an example to other animal shelters that infection control is possible while also optimizing animal welfare with an all-hands-on-deck approach.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Cats

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Duck nests at North Okanagan drive-thru

Just Posted

Revelstoke resident finds welcoming letter on her Alberta-registered truck

There have been multiple reports online of vandalism to vehicles with Alberta licence plates

Two bears killed in Revelstoke so far this year

Society warns this year could be similar to 2016 when 26 bears were killed

Pregnant Revelstoke woman catches COVID-19 days before giving birth

Michelle Hunter said it was like a horror movie when caught COVID-19

Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Park to partially reopen June 1

The Meadows in the Sky Parkway is expected to open

New Revelstoke staycation contest worth $1K launched

It’s to stoke locals for exploring their own backyard

Kelowna couple pedalling past loss of sight

Pauline and Jim Marshall said it’s important to be patient with each other

Okanagan-shot film “The Color Rose” wins two cinematography awards

Locations in the Okanagan were used such as; The Casorso residence, BNA, Father Pandosy, Venture Academy and Idabel Lake Resort

Kids raise $10,000 to feed Kamloops wildlife

Bottle drive initially set out to raise $2,000 to feed the animals at the wildlife park

COLUMN: Plate hate has no place in B.C.

B.C. transplant still drives with red plates, but hopes her car will be safe from COVID hate

Driver damages Shuswap playground after alleged pellet gun shooting

RCMP report vehicle drove through Memorial Park before coming to a stop

POLL: Drinks in the park in Vernon?

City councillor wonders if allowing drinks in public places may help local businesses

Kelowna’s Rock the Lake officially postponed until 2021

The new dates have been scheduled for August 6-8, 2021

Summerland to reopen playgrounds and recreational facilities

Some outdoor spaces will reopen on June 1, but arena and aquatic centre remain closed

Owner of Kelowna country bar permanently closes Langley cabaret

Nightclub showcased local talent, connected friends, and even hosted a wedding during its 34 years

Most Read