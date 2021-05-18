Birds take flight across the Okanagan

A yellow-headed blackbird sits in the marsh at Swan Lake Monday, May 17. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)A yellow-headed blackbird sits in the marsh at Swan Lake Monday, May 17. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
A red-winged blackbird calls to its other feathered friends in the marsh at Swan Lake Monday, May 17. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)A red-winged blackbird calls to its other feathered friends in the marsh at Swan Lake Monday, May 17. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Osprey on the Rail Trail. (Image/Tom Skinner) Osprey on the Rail Trail. (Image/Tom Skinner) Osprey on the Rail Trail. (Image/Tom Skinner) Osprey on the Rail Trail. (Image/Tom Skinner) Osprey on the Rail Trail. (Image/Tom Skinner) Osprey on the Rail Trail. (Image/Tom Skinner)
Osprey on the Rail Trail. (Image/Tom Skinner) Osprey on the Rail Trail. (Image/Tom Skinner) Osprey on the Rail Trail. (Image/Tom Skinner) Osprey on the Rail Trail. (Image/Tom Skinner) Osprey on the Rail Trail. (Image/Tom Skinner) Osprey on the Rail Trail. (Image/Tom Skinner)
Osprey on the Rail Trail. (Image/Tom Skinner) Osprey on the Rail Trail. (Image/Tom Skinner) Osprey on the Rail Trail. (Image/Tom Skinner) Osprey on the Rail Trail. (Image/Tom Skinner) Osprey on the Rail Trail. (Image/Tom Skinner) Osprey on the Rail Trail. (Image/Tom Skinner)

It appears birds of a feather do flock together, especially in the Okanagan.

Residents were treated to two different encounters with birds over the last week.

First, a red tail hawk was released back into the wild, on May 13, after being found in really bad shape about a month ago. Okanagan Eagle Rescue rehabilitated the bird and was able to release the creature near Vernon.

Then on May 16, during a hot Okanagan day, Lake Country resident Tom Skinner spotted two osprey nesting on a converted power pole that allows the birds to build a permeant home.

The two ospreys were seen above the Rail Trail on the east side of Wood Lake between Oyama and Lake Country.

To the south in Kelowna, FortisBC installed a nesting platform for osprey near K.L.O. Road.

You can watch the birds live on FortisBC’s osprey cam 24 hours a day thanks to the company’s osprey management program that has been in place since 2005 and helps to protect these birds.

And check out these photos for a few more feathered friends.

