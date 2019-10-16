Cowichan Valley brothers Daniel and Kenneth Boylan have more luck than most, winning big in lotteries numerous times. (Submitted photo)

Cowichan Valley brothers win big in lottery for second time

Playing same numbers net big wins over a three year period

Two brothers from the Cowichan Valley who won B.C.’s largest Scratch & Win top prize ever in 2017 have won again, this time playing Keno.

Daniel and Kenneth Boylan won a combined $36,015 on two separate Keno draws playing the same six numbers.

Daniel purchased his winning ticket for a draw on Oct. 8 in Shawnigan Lake, while younger brother Kenneth purchased his for an Oct. 9 draw in Duncan.

“To play the same numbers on two different draws and win on both of them, it’s amazing,” said Daniel.

“I found out I had won when I was sitting in my truck and just couldn’t believe it.”

The two brothers have been playing lottery together for years, most recently playing Keno, and always with the same six numbers.

In fact, in 2017, the Boylan brothers won one of the top prizes of $2.5 million on the “$250 Million Golden Treasures” Scratch & Win game.

“We still buy lottery tickets,” said Kenneth.

“We haven’t really stopped since (we won the $2.5 million).”

Kenneth says this second big win in three years will go towards taking his kids to Disneyland, while Daniel will be taking a Christmas vacation in Thailand.

Previous story
Turkeys avoid dinner plate at Thanksgiving meal in Aldergrove

Just Posted

LEDs installed at three snowshed tunnels on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

The electrical project is now complete

Free bus fares in Revelstoke for federal election

Take the bus to vote on Oct. 21

Kootenay-Columbia riding candidates have Canada’s highest expense limit

Facebook data also shows who is buying ads on the social media website

Revelstoke roads and weather: avalanche control planned

Expect 20 min road closures west of Revelstoke on Oct. 21

Book recycling now available at the Revelstoke Transfer Station

Review Staff The Revelstoke Transfer Station is now accepting books for recycling.… Continue reading

VIDEO: Shuswap resident’s yard becomes nighttime thoroughfare for grizzlies

Malakwa man has captured images of 12 different grizzlies on video

A year after pot legalization in Canada, it’s a slow roll

It’s one year into Canada’s experiment in legal marijuana, and hundreds of legal pot shops have opened

ELECTION 2019: Climate strikes push environment to top of mind for federal leaders

Black Press Media presents a three-part series on three big election issues

ICBC willing to loosen grip on driver claim data, David Eby says

Private insurers say claims record monopoly keeps them out

Sad time for City of Salmon Arm gardeners as more than 300 hanging baskets come down

Municipal crews busy preparing for change of season as flowers die off

B.C. principal suspended for failing to help student who reported inappropriate touching

Principal didn’t remove student from the teacher’s class nor call the parents within a reasonable time

Illegal buoys to be removed from Shuswap, Mara lakes

Transport Canada enforcement action to occur Oct. 21 to 25

Port Moody mayor goes back on unpaid leave during sex assault investigation

Rob Vagramov said he intends to return as mayor in three or four weeks

UBC issues statement after instructor tells students to vote for Liberal Party

University says partisan messaging was not intentional

Most Read