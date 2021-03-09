The moose was spotted in late November and wasn’t convinced to leave until January. (CANADIAN PRESS)

The moose was spotted in late November and wasn’t convinced to leave until January. (CANADIAN PRESS)

Bull moose finds B.C. airport a ‘Garden of Eden,’ feasts before being coaxed to leave

The animal spent several weeks at the airport eating fresh tree growth

A bull moose that managed to wander inside the fenced perimeter at Prince George’s airport ended up staying after finding itself alone in what an animal researcher says was an untouched “Garden of Eden.”

University of Northern B.C. ecosystem science researcher Roy Rea says conservation officers, airport fire crews and university scientists teamed up to coax the moose through an open fence after the animal spent several weeks at the airport feasting on fresh tree growth.

He says the young bull never came near the airport runway but it had to be moved for the safety of airport operations and the animal itself.

Rea says a camera-grid system he’s had at the airport since 2007 to document wildlife in the forested area alerted him to the presence of the moose.

He says the bull is about four years old and being able to successfully escort it from the airport gives the animal a chance to increase declining moose populations in the area.

The moose was spotted in late November and wasn’t convinced to leave until January, but it was only this month that the researchers revealed their wrangling success.

In March 2015, a small aircraft with two people on board hit and killed a moose that appeared from behind a snowbank on the runway of the airport at nearby Fort St. James.

Animals

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pandemic changed your life in some way? The Germans have a word for it
Next story
B.C. university student, 18, creates award-winning app to reduce personal carbon emissions

Just Posted

Revelstoke’s Peter Zurba said the recent Texan storm was dangerous if people were not prepared. Luckily, he had solid winter skills learned from his Revelstoke childhood. (Submitted)
U.S. man credits Revelstoke upbringing for surviving Texas ice storm

The storm killed 82 people

Drive BC webcams show traffic backed up in the Golden area due to the closure. (Drive BC photo)
Trans-Canada closed due to rockslide near Golden

The highway won’t reopen until this afternoon

Royal Canadian Air Force CH-146 Griffon helicopters, aircrews and support personnel from 430 Tactical Helicopter Squadron will conduct Exercise FAUCON ALPIN in the Okanagan Valley from March 11 to 30, 2021. (Royal Canadian Air Force photo)
Tactical helicopter squadron training in Okanagan Valley March 11-30

Royal Canadian Air Force CH-146 Griffon helicopters will be seen overhead as far north as Revelstoke

Rajan Chhinji and Jessica Semenec are happy to start new daycare service. (Jocelyn Doll - Revelstoke Review)
Inspiring women: Caribou Kids offers child care that gets kids outside more

This article is from our series on inspiring women in Revelstoke that… Continue reading

Interior Health residents trying to book COVID-19 vaccines were met with busy lines on day one of bookings. (Dan Ferguson - Black Press Media)
Interior Health apologizes for people getting a busy signal on first day of vaccine appointments

People report being left on hold for hours or being cut off after being on hold

B.C.’s vaccine rollout has struggled with a massive surge of phone calls, with public health officials asking everyone to be patient and observe the schedule for making appointments by age group. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
COVID-19 variant cases climb in B.C. as vaccinations continue

182 cases of variant strains among 550 new cases diagnosed

Adrian Dix
Urgent care centre opening in Penticton, focusing on mental health and addictions

The Martin St. clinic will open March 31 and will have doctors, nurse practitioner and social worker

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking public tips regarding a break-in that left multiple people injured in Vernon Saturday, March 6, 2021. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Vernon police seek tips to assist investigation into violent break-in

Multiple people were injured over the weekend in a break-in believed to have been targeted

Ogopogo the Misunderstood Lake Monster was written by Don Levers and self-published in 1985. (Amazon)
‘Ogopogo’ to make comeback in children’s book after Vernon greenlights use

The City of Vernon has held famed lake monster’s copyright for past 65 years

Penticton RCMP investigate near the bike racks at Carmi Elementary Tuesday morning, March 9, 2021. A loud explosion in the area was heard at 11:30 p.m. the night before. Pentictonites have been hearing explosions around the Canadian Tire area for the past few nights. (Facebook photo)
Bomb squad called to investigate Penticton explosions

‘Pipe bomb’ type explosives have been recovered from a school yard and popular park

Nanaimo Courthouse. (News Bulletin file photo)
Vancouver Island man’s $32-trillion lawsuit thrown out by B.C. Supreme Court

Plaintiff from Nanaimo also asked for 500,000 Tesla shares, private audience with the Queen

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Black Press Media files)
British Columbians booked more than 7,000 campsites on the first day reservations opened

Reservations currently open only to B.C. residents

Hilary Shandonay, an employee of Pura Vida Vans, sits in a converted van. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
‘Van life’ culture grows in B.C. as people look for pandemic-era travel options

Maxime Rico, Sun Peaks ski patroller, has been living in his 2014 Mercedes Sprinter for two years

Most Read