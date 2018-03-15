Canadian Olympic star Duhamel lends voice to calls for end to dog-meat trade

She wants to put an end to the South Korean dog-meat trade

A Canadian Olympic star is adding her voice to those calling for an end to the dog-meat trade.

Meagan Duhamel was on hand today in Montreal as Humane Society International’s Canadian branch detailed its latest rescue operation.

The pairs figure skating star says she’s happy to support the work of groups trying to put an end to the South Korean dog-meat trade.

One of Duhamel’s own pets, Moo-tae, was rescued from a South Korean dog-meat farm.

There are an estimated 17,000 such facilities in South Korea, where canines are raised for human consumption.

Humane Society International is housing more than 80 dogs at the organization’s emergency shelter in Montreal after rescuing them in Siheung-si.

A spokeswoman for the animal rights organization says they were found in horrific conditions and had never received proper care or food.

HSI says it has closed 11 dog-meat farms and rescued about 1,300 dogs.

The Canadian Press

