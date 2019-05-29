Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) keeps hold of the ball after being fouled during second half NBA Eastern Conference finals action against the Milwaukee Bucks, in Toronto on Saturday, May 25, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Catch Toronto Raptors NBA playoff action on movie screens across Canada

Cineplex hosts free viewing parties as #WeTheNorth fever

With the Toronto Raptors entering the 2019 NBA finals, #WeTheNorth fever is catching across the country and one of Canada’s largest theatre chains is bringing the excitement to big screens from coast to coast.

Cineplex has teamed up with Raptors owners Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment to host free viewing parties at 33 different theatres so Raptors fans can rally behind the team as it makes a historic entrance into the NBA finals.

READ ALSO: Police say it’s ‘impressive’ no arrests were made after Raptors celebrations

The Toronto Raptors will be facing off against the Golden State Warriors with game one taking place in Toronto on Thursday.

On May 25, the team defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 100-94, becoming the Eastern Conference champions and advancing to the finals.

The Toronto Raptors have a chance to make history by bringing an NBA championship to Canada.

PlayNow.com, a betting website through BCLC, has seen a massive spike in bets on the Raptors to win, even though the betting favourite is for the Warriors to take the series in six games and a Warriors win in give games close behind.

However, at 11/2 odds the Raptors could bring the championship home in seven games, according to BCLC.

Tickets to the first four games of the series will be available in person at participating theatre box offices starting May 29 at 6 p.m.

READ ALSO: Raptors fans far from home adjust plans to watch pivotal playoff game

The viewing parties are free and limited to two tickets per person, per game.

Participating theatres in B.C. are:

  • Cineplex Odeon Park & Tilford (North Vancouver)
  • Cineplex Odeon International Village Cinemas (Vancouver)
  • Cineplex Cinemas Langley (Langley)
  • SilverCity Riverport Cinemas (Richmond)
  • SilverCity Victoria Cinemas (Victoria)

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Call the ‘paw’-lice: Cricket the cat caught stealing gloves from B.C. homes

Just Posted

Handgun mail-order arrest has Okanagan tie

RCMP in Armstrong and North Vancouver collaborate on case which leads to arrest

ICBC road safety speaker coming to Revelstoke

He will be speaking about choices and consequences to the high school students

High of 30 degrees expected in Revelstoke today

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC: Highway 1 east: Paving operations between… Continue reading

A peak at the newest climbing development near Revelstoke

Echo Bay is 15 minutes south of Revelstoke off Highway 23

Revelstoke city council appoints Interim CAO

Update on city staffing

VIDEO: A tour of Pioneer Cemetery honoured Chinese and Japanese early settlers

The tour run by the Kelowna Museum is in honour of ‘Asian Heritage Month’

Cancer patient given month to live without treatment, but must wait weeks to see B.C. doctor

‘I’m not ready to give up,’ Carol Young says, as she faces weeks-long wait to see an oncologist

Okanagan high jumper takes silver at national college finals

Armstrong’s Trinity Hansma’s second-place result helped UBC T-Birds win national women’s team title

Ferry hits whale near Seattle

Passengers on the M/V Wenatchee say they saw an injured whale bleeding after the impact

No-contact order sought between accused Okanagan killer and his wife

John Brittain, a former engineer with the City of Penticton, appeared in Penticton provincial court

Bare arms, no ties should be allowed at B.C. Legislature: report

Indigenous, traditional and religious garb is also allowed

Transport Canada pulls non-compliant buoys from Mara Lake

Twenty-eight buoys removed, further enforcement planned

Summerland volunteer firefighters get pay raise

Compensation increase updates earlier rates from 2012

Jobs move outwards from city core, public transit use rises: Stats Canada

The study found the number of commuters taking public transit from the suburbs rose by 15 per cent in Vancouver

Most Read