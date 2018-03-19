Australian actor Chris Hemsworth spent time in Tofino last weekend and caught some waves. (Instagram/Chris Hemsworth)

Chris Hemsworth goes surfing in Tofino

The Australian actor donned a full body wetsuit to catch some waves on Vancouver Island this weekend

More and more actors and actresses are spending time in British Columbia, mostly due to Vancouver solidifying itself as Hollywood North for major TV and movie productions.

It’s no longer unusual to see famous celebrities eating at the same restaurants we frequent or hanging out at the same places we’ve long since known as local gems. And with the influence of social media these days, many are also chronically their journey for the rest of us to follow along.

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, known for his title role as Thor in the Marvel movie universe since 2011, has kept himself busy this past week on the West Coast. He’s been spending time in Vancouver shooting the movie ‘Bad Times at the El Royale’, and last week shared a video view of his condo from high above Stanley Park.

RELATED: Chris Hemsworth loves visiting B.C.

A few days later he took in some Rugby Sevens action at B.C. Place and handed out a prize following the final match.

But this past weekend it was time for Hemsworth to head over to Vancouver Island and catch some waves near Tofino.

He posted to Instagram: ‘Not sure if we’re robbing banks or surfing but it’s damn cold in Canada. Well worth it though, what a beautiful place!!’

According to his Instagram page, the 34-year-old looks like he surfs a lot — including with his young daughter.

And after spending some time in a full body wetsuit, Hemsworth made sure to warm up with a steaming bowl of Vietnamese Pho as he continues to conquer mountains, embrace challenges and push phoward.


