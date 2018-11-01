Cuteness overload: Animals enjoying the best of fall

Do you think you’re the only one enjoying the best fall treats this year?
Not a chance – even animals at the zoo are hankering for some pumpkin spice this time of year.
Pumpkin spice and falling leaves make up the best fall has to offer
Do you think you’re the only one enjoying the best fall treats this year?
Not a chance – even animals at the zoo are hankering for some pumpkin spice this time of year.
Garry Pendergast and Sarah Zimmer are newly elected the others served previously
Employees at casinos in Penticton, Kamloops, Kelowna and Vernon have been on strike since June 29
Conservation Officers say more can be done to reduce bear conflicts
Experts say work needs to continue to prevent extinction
Pumpkin spice and falling leaves make up the best fall has to offer
Shuswap petition calls for zero plastic waste in Canada by 2030
Children and family minister Katrine Controy said the online tool is meant to demystify some of the stereotypes of adoption
Traci Genereaux’s remains were discovered on a Shuswap farm owned by Curtis Wayne Sagmoen’s father
Staff say man threw his drink at them, mad that it was the wrong order
The historical cycle of scapegoating Jews shows itself with the killings in Pittsburgh
Man killed in hit and run had been released from Kamloops RCMP cells 5.5 hours earlier
This one-day only promotion is an attempt to reduce environmental impact
Premier Horgan says he’s already mailed-in his electoral reform ballot
Conservation Officers say more can be done to reduce bear conflicts
Sexual harassment-related complaint also included
A pot shop in Kimberley can legally begin selling non-medical marijuana Thursday
Johanna Weststar questions the sincerity of the apology issued by both the school and philanthropist Aubrey Dan
The estimated cost of hosting the 2026 Games was reduced by $125 million
WATCH: Canucks take over top spot in division
Petition to move Halloween to last Saturday of October more than 44,000 signatures strong