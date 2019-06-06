Golden State Warriors centre DeMarcus Cousins (0) jumps for the basket under pressure from Toronto Raptors guard Danny Green (14) and Toronto Raptors centre Serge Ibaka, back, during second half basketball action in Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Oakland, California on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Do the Raptors belong to Toronto or all of Canada? Fans are divided, poll suggests

Toronto Raptors lead the series 2-1 as of Wednesday night

Are you cheering for the Raptors as they fight their way through the NBA finals?

Toronto fans are thrilled, as demonstrated by the sold out Scotiabank Arena and a packed Jurassic Park.

But so are Canadians, according to a recent poll from the Angus Reid Institute.

The poll, released Thursday, suggests 47 per cent of the country think the Raptors are Canada’s team, while 45 per cent consider them Toronto’s team.

That feeling is matched by viewership across the country, with 40 per cent of Canadians watching the playoffs, compared with the usual 10 per cent who watch during the regular season.

Canadians are optimistic about their team’s odds, even thought the Golden State Warriors have won three of the last NBA titles.

Surveyors found that 58 per cent think the Raptors have a 50-50 chance of beating the Warriors, while 18 per cent think they can win the whole series.

READ MORE: Raptors beat Warriors 123-109 to take 2-1 lead in NBA Finals

READ MORE: Drake gets taste of his own medicine as Warriors down Raptors in NBA Finals Game 2

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian shoppers want green packaging, but reluctant to pay more: study

Just Posted

Family Fishing Weekend at Williamson Lake June 14

No license required and loaner rods and tackle available

D-Day from a Revelstoke perspective

Cathy English Revelstoke Museum & Archives Germany invaded Poland on Sept. 1,… Continue reading

Road construction continues to the east, high 19 in Revelstoke today

Roads, weather and active fires

Revelstoke Community Calendar for June 5

Art Sale June 7-8 Art First! All art is 10-50 per cent… Continue reading

Women’s Shelter Society rents new outreach space downtown Revelstoke

Danielle Hebert Special to the Review The Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society has… Continue reading

Okanagan wildlife artist named Ducks Unlimited Canada Artist of the Year

Terry Isaac is a wildlife artist who uses acrylic and board as his medium

B.C. man accused of swimming naked in shark tank returns to work as fishing guide

Vidoes taken show a naked man swimming in the tank with sand tiger sharks, sawfish and moray eels

Do the Raptors belong to Toronto or all of Canada? Fans are divided, poll suggests

Toronto Raptors lead the series 2-1 as of Wednesday night

GUEST COLUMN: B.C. has the most sustainably managed forests in the world

David Elstone of the Truck Loggers Association responds to Sierra Club’s latest protest

Wounded bear killed by conservation officers after returning to B.C. subdivision

Officers first shot bear in May, but it ran into wooded area of Maple Ridge.

Summerland veterans were present at D-Day

Charlie Bernhardt and Dick Norris were part of historic Second World War event

Map tracks GPS-equipped bald eagles throughout B.C.

Residents are able to get a glimpse into the daily life of a bald eagle

Bravery above and beyond the call of duty by Okanagan man’s father

The late Lt. Archibald Eric James Sudbury helped storm France’s beaches on D-Day and more

Therapeutic animal farm in Okanagan celebrates 10th anniversary

Arion Therapeutic Farm will have free admisson in memory of co-founder Toppy Cowen June 9

Most Read