(Phil McLachlan/The Free Press)

(Phil McLachlan/The Free Press)

Dog tips with Dogzies: Whistle summon

Kelowna dog canine Wayne Dorman teaches dog owners how to pace a pup’s eating habits.

Kelowna canine guru Wayne Dorman is back with more tips to help your pup with its training.

Dorman is the owner of Dogzies Canine School of Excellence, which uses both outdoor and indoor training facilities, as well as public and private spaces around Kelowna to provide hands-on training.

READ MORE: Dog tips with Dogzies: Food Pacing

Dorman is providing helpful dog training tips to Black Press Media readers each week, this video teaches canine owners the benefits of using a dog whistle.

Watch the video below to find out more.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Dogs

Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you know about transportation

Just Posted

The Peach City Beach Cruise in Penticton has featured many vintage and collectible vehicles, including this baby blue Corvette convertable. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about transportation

Maxime Vidricaire lining up a shot of a classic car on July 10. (Photo: Tim van der Krogt)
Traveling through time with Revelstoke film photographer Maxim Vidricaire

Working on the A view of the Clachnacudainn East wildfire on Aug. 20. (Parks Canada)
Parks Canada sends wild-land fire specialists from Revelstoke to aid B.C.

The stoke was high at this summer’s first skate camp. (Photo: Madelaine Duff)
Kids taught life lessons at Revelstoke skate camp