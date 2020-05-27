Duck nests at North Okanagan drive-thru

Mother has hatched four ducklings just inches from the steady stream of vehicles

Coffee and doughnut lovers are asked to steer clear of a mother and her babes that have taken up residence at a Tim Hortons drive-thru.

A duck has nested right next to the drive-thru lane next to the bushes at the coffee shop.

She has already hatched four eggs and is keeping her babies safe, since nesting in the area about a week ago, according to a Tim Hortons employee.

Despite the steady stream of vehicles, whose tires roll just inches past her, the mother duck doesn’t seem disturbed.

But the public is asked to leave her alone and not to touch or feed the ducks.

