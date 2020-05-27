A mother duck sits on her nest at the 27th Street Tim Hortons Wednesday, May 27. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Duck nests at North Okanagan drive-thru

Mother has hatched four ducklings just inches from the steady stream of vehicles

Coffee and doughnut lovers are asked to steer clear of a mother and her babes that have taken up residence at a Tim Hortons drive-thru.

A duck has nested right next to the drive-thru lane next to the bushes at the coffee shop.

She has already hatched four eggs and is keeping her babies safe, since nesting in the area about a week ago, according to a Tim Hortons employee.

Despite the steady stream of vehicles, whose tires roll just inches past her, the mother duck doesn’t seem disturbed.

But the public is asked to leave her alone and not to touch or feed the ducks.

READ MORE: Injured Vernon turtle on the road to recovery

READ MORE: Public asked to leave Coldstream bear and cubs alone

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Bear catches ‘rascally rabbit’ for breakfast near Whistler bus stop

Just Posted

Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Park to partially reopen June 1

The Meadows in the Sky Parkway is expected to open

New Revelstoke staycation contest worth $1K launched

It’s to stoke locals for exploring their own backyard

Revelstoke sushi event fundraises almost $10K for local hospital

Kawakuba Japanese Restaurant raised almost $10,000 for Queen Victoria Hospital. The fundraiser… Continue reading

Revelstoke man with Alberta plates gets car keyed and aggressive note

Some people are finding hostile reception due to COVID-19 worries

Province seeks feedback on proposed all-season recreation resort near New Denver

Mountain lodge, chairlifts, hiking and biking trails all part of massive resort

B.C. legislature coming back June 22 as COVID-19 emergency hits record

Pandemic restrictions now longer than 2017 wildfire emergency

Houseboat company partly owned by Shuswap MLA withdraws controversial ad

The ad welcomed houseboaters from other provinces, contradicting anti COVID-19 measures.

Squabble between campers in North Shuswap leads to bear spraying

An argument over late night partying escalated into a fight which led to one person being sprayed

B.C.’s essential grocery, hardware store employees should get pandemic pay: retail group

Only B.C.’s social, health and corrections workers are eligible for top-ups

B.C. sees 9 new COVID-19 cases, one death as officials watch for new cases amid Phase Two

Number of confirmed active cases is at 244, with 37 people in hospital

Penticton may soon allow drinking alcohol in some public places

Trying to inconspicuously drink on the beach could become a thing of the past

VIDEO: Flowers stolen from Vernon distillery

Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery captured surveillance footage of the thief in a black car

Unique ‘the Wedge’ development makes way back to Kelowna council

Council initially deferred its decision on the project in March

North and Central Okanagan on flood watch

Kalamalka Lake is close to capacity, and much of North and Central… Continue reading

Most Read