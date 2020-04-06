Easter Bunny not a COVID-19 carrier, allowed to do drop offs

World Health Organization grants permission to Bunny as he cannot transfer the virus

There’s some bunny who is immune to the coronavirus.

It has come to the attention of the World Health Organization that the Easter Bunny cannot transfer the virus, therefore WHO has given the bunny permission to go ahead with Easter drop offs as usual.

“It has come to our attention that many children across the world are concerned about Easter this year,” reads a letter from the desk of the Easter Bunny.

“The Easter Bunny has been tested as a precaution and is clear of the virus and any symptoms and will take all proper precautions to ensure that it cannot be passed from house to house along the usual drop-off route.”

Easter Bunny Headquarters has been following the COVID-19 situation carefully and is following the highest safety procedures necessary to ensure everyone has a safe and “hoppy” Easter.

“As always, the Easter Bunny promises to be diligent with food safety and paw washing and hopes you are doing the same.”

So while Easter will continue, there has been some supply issues.

“Due to an increase in demand and some shortages, we may have to make some substitutions for this year’s Easter treats, but we know that you are very understanding and all doing your part to stay hoppy, health and safe during this difficult time,” said the Easter Bunny.

READ MORE: Did you know potatoe chips cause more weight gain than any other food?

READ MORE: As 240K apply for emergency benefit Trudeay says aid coming for Canadians left behind

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusHolidays and Seasonal Events

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Emu fails to practice social distancing in Enderby

Just Posted

Not alone: Revelstoke volunteers play tic-tac-toe on seniors’ windows

‘Hopefully this will go beyond COVID-19’

COVID-19: Website created to let Revelstokians know what’s open and what isn’t

‘If people don’t know what’s open, it’s a barrier to help others’

COVID-19: More infected passengers on planes flying to and from Okanagan and Kamloops airports

The BC Centre of Disease Control has identified numerous flights with COVID-19 cases

B.C. firefighters only responding to most life-threatening calls during COVID-19 pandemic

The directive comes after province spoke with paramedics, fire services, according to top doctor

WATCH: North Okanagan seniors stay fit in self-isolation

Residents have taken to their balconies to follow along in exercise class

WATCH: Kelowna songwriters release health care workers video tribute

The couple recently asked for selfies from frontline workers to include in the music video

Salmon Arm Silverbacks remember Humboldt Broncos on anniversary of fatal crash

Sixteen people killed, 13 injured after semi collided with team bus on April 6, 2018

West Kelowna birthday parades cancelled, Easter drive-by egg hunt still on

West K Party Parades made the decision to keep community safe

Man who allegedly spit on Kelowna cop facing assault charges

‘Spitting on anyone is always a serious assault but to do so in this current pandemic is particularly unacceptable’

Giants Head Grind postponed

Uphill race in Summerland will not proceed due to COVID-19 pandemic

UPDATE: UK PM Boris Johnson moved to intensive care after COVID-19 symptoms worse

He has been quarantined in his Downing St. residence since being diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 26

Travellers, travel agents ‘in agony’ over refund policies and customer service

Many Canadian carriers are offering customers flights rebookings or travel vouchers — but not refunds

Proximity to border becoming a concern: Osoyoos mayor

Osoyoos residents are concerned about people not quarantining after returning from the U.S.

Introverted and extroverted kids likely to react differently to COVID-19 restrictions

B.C. child psychologist says your parenting approach can’t be one-size fits all in social isolation

Most Read