Elk herd crosses highway in B.C.’s Okanagan

Rare sight caught on camera by local resident

A rare sight brought traffic to a standstill in Enderby.

A herd of more than 20 elk were spotted crossing Highway 97 near the Starlight Drive-In Theatre around 7:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8.

Callie Pipe, of Enderby, was on her way to work in Vernon when she noticed the cars ahead of her begin to slow down. Then she saw the herd bounding through the snow-covered field to her left.

Pipe quickly turned on her video camera just in time to catch the herd crossing the highway before disappearing into the treeline on her right, behind an Oyama Zipline sign..

“They are not very common and are often talked about around Enderby,” said Pipe. “The herd has grown over the past years.”

See also: ‘Lots of meat’ left on poached elk: B.C. Conservation Officer

Pipe’s video has gone viral on Facebook.

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trump says having a dog would feel ‘a little phoney’ to him
Next story
German airport working on flying taxis

Just Posted

VIDEO: Crews blast rock at Hwy. 97 slide site north of Summerland

Callan Road detour remains in place as workers continue to clear the rock slide

Where are the wolverines? Researchers need your help

Observations are welcome particularly in the Selkirk, Purcell, Monashee and Cariboo range

Decision on fate of Eagle Pass lookout expected end of February

Reconstructed fire lookout could be demolished, volunteers fined

Fees and fines jump for dog control

Hike in penalties brings Salmon Arm in line with regional district

Cold weather, fresh snow make for hazardous sledding conditions

Avalanche danger level elevated at and below tree line in North Columbia area

Toboggan versus rat: startling collision on B.C. road

Young B.C. filmmaker captures moment of impact

‘He loved being a cowboy’: Family of missing man to leave Merritt without answers

Family again asks for people to come forward with information, as search for Ben Tyner winds down

VIDEO: Giant snowball fight takes over lawn of the B.C. Legislature

Hundreds showed up for the fun, family-friendly battle in Victoria

Huge crack and bang as Wood Lake fractures

‘It was roaring across the lake,’ Lake Country woman recounts sound of crack in Wood Lake ice

Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

Incident has been reported to BC’s police watchdog

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

VIDEO: SUV freed from sinkhole in B.C.

A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.

Skilled worker shortage hangs over B.C. industrial growth

Construction, forest industry struggle to hold workforce

One year since man went missing from B.C. ski resort

Ryan Shtuka’s parents will be back in Kamloops for the anniversary of their son’s disappearance

Most Read