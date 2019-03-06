FILE- In this May 1, 2018, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg makes the keynote speech at F8, Facebook’s developer conference in San Jose, Calif. The British Parliament has released some 250 pages worth of documents that show Facebook considered charging developers for data access. The documents show internal discussions about linking data to revenue. “There’s a big question on where we get the revenue from,” Zuckerberg said in one email. “Do we make it easy for devs to use our payments/ad network but not require them? Do we require them? Do we just charge a rev share directly and let devs who use them get a credit against what they owe us? It’s not at all clear to me here that we have a model that will actually make us the revenue we want at scale.” (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says he’ll double down on privacy

Mark Zuckerberg laid out his vision for the future in a blog post

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is laying out a new “privacy-focused” vision for social networking.

He is promising to transform Facebook from a company known for devouring the personal information shared by its users to one that gives people more ways to communicate in truly private fashion, with their intimate thoughts and pictures shielded by encryption in ways that Facebook itself can’t read.

Zuckerberg laid out his vision in a Wednesday blog post, following a rocky two-year period in which the company has weathered a series of revelations about its leaky privacy controls.

READ MORE: Facebook reveals bug gave apps unauthorized access to 6.8 million users’ photos

READ MORE: Fake Facebook account impersonates Victoria mayor

Zuckerberg plans to stitch together Facebook’s Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram messaging services so users will be able to contact each other across all of the apps.

