Facebook. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Andrew Harrer

Facebook, Instagram are down – and everyone runs to Twitter

Mark Zuckerberg’s social media empire is out of commission

Facebook and Instagram both appear to be down on Wednesday morning, leaving users of both social media sites in the lurch.

An update on Facebook’s developer site notes they are “currently experiencing issues that may cause some API requests to take longer or fail unexpectedly. We are investigating the issue and working on a resolution.”

Users from both sites took to Twitter to complain about not being able ‘gram their avocado toast or complain about their in-laws on Facebook.

READ MORE: Campaign calling for regulation of Facebook, Netflix launches in B.C.

READ MORE: How Facebook stands to profit from its ‘privacy’ push

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Check out the latest gadgets at the 2019 BC Tech Summit

Just Posted

Resolution calls for gas price regulation

District of Sicamous resolution, to be presented this spring, claims B.C. prices are too high

It takes a forest to raise a tree

Guided snowshoe walks in Mount Revelstoke National Park

Revelstoke roads and weather

The Upper Arrow Lake Ferry is out of service

Revy Let’s Talk: Cocaine, harm reduction and stigma. Oh my!

Story submitted anonymously to Stacie Byrne for this column. Cocaine is my… Continue reading

Summerland family copes with rare kidney disease

Seven-year-old girl has been diagnosed with nephrotic syndrome

Horse skips on ‘mare-garita mix’ at Okanagan drive-thru liquor store

Vernon’s Longhorn Pub had a four-legged, not four-wheeled, visitor to their drive-thru Tuesday

200 tremors recorded near Vancouver Island due to ‘tectonic dance’

The tremors were not felt but provide useful information to scientists

‘Modesty is important:’ B.C. trustee’s new dress code moves ahead despite opposition

Despite heated exchanges and wild claims, Chilliwack school board votes to move policy along

Facebook, Instagram are down – and everyone runs to Twitter

Mark Zuckerberg’s social media empire is out of commission

‘Bee survival is too variable to predict’: Okanagan beekeeper hoping for minimal losses

Ed Nowek of Planet Bee reacts to story about Kootenay honey bee farm with 70 per cent losses

Accused in gang-related murder in Kamloops seeks bail

Gordie Braaten is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder

Okanagan College students shine during business competition

The Western Canadian Business Competition was held last weekend at Okanagan College

B.C. real estate board blames stress test for dampening home sales in February

Housing prices also saw a 9.3 per cent dip in February, with average sales sitting at $678,625

Missing Okanagan man found safe

Andrew Carl Erwood, 21, was last seen Valentine’s Day

Most Read