Fashion designer Kate Spade dies at 55

Kate leaves behind her husband, Andy, and 13-year-old daughter Frances Beatrix Spade

Fashion designer Kate Spade, 55, has been found dead in New York.

She was found at her apartment on Park Avenue, in an apparent suicide, according to police.

Kate leaves behind her husband, Andy, and 13-year-old daughter Frances Beatrix Spade.

The designer and her husband launched Kate Spade New York in 1993. They sold the brand in 2007 for $125 million It is currently owned by the company that also makes Coach bags.

Kate Spade New York now has more than 300 stores worldwide. The couple launched the shoe and handbag company Frances Valentine in 2016.

A spokeswoman for Kate Spade New York called Spade’s death “incredibly sad news.”

“Although Kate has not been affiliated with the brand for more than a decade, she and her husband and creative partner, Andy, were the founders of our beloved brand,” the company said in a statement.

“Kate will be dearly missed. Our thoughts are with Andy and the entire Spade family at this time.”

If you or anyone you know needs support for depression or suicide-related mental health problems, call the Canadian Assistance in Suicide Prevention 24/7 hotline at 1-888-353-2273.

With files from The Canadian Press

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Deer and rabbit frolic in B.C. park

Just Posted

Revelstoke Derailers crush their season opener

The Revelstoke Derailers skated their first bout of the season against Vernon’s… Continue reading

Fire protection agreement deadline extended for Revelstoke district residents

The CSRD and the city negotiations are ongoing

Nathan’s Notes: Understanding Social Media’s Golden Rule

“Be careful what you post —nothing is ever really deleted from the… Continue reading

Prize winning Camaro stolen following Revelstoke Show and Shine

A prize winning car from Saturday’s ‘Mountain Paradise Show and Shine’ has… Continue reading

Revelstoke attempts 100 small acts of community growth in 1 day

This ambitious event on Saturday, hosted by the North Columbia Environmental Society,… Continue reading

VIDEO: Deer and rabbit frolic in B.C. park

Bambi and Thumper play in a Comox greenspace

Man gets life with no parole for 17 years in B.C. teen’s Halloween murder

Matthew Foerster was convicted of the 2011 murder of Taylor Van Diest

PM makes first B.C. visit since TMX pipeline purchase

Justin Trudeau meets with members of the Indigenous Advisory and Monitoring Committee in Chilliwack

Bylaw officer assaulted in B.C. suburb over peacock complaint

Surrey RCMP say a man was arrested and released as investigation into assault on peace officer continues

Pharmacists to be added to B.C. primary care teams

Shift to salaried medical professionals overdue, Adrian Dix says

Connor McDavid rookie card sells for record price online

Edmonton Oilers’ player card sold for US$55,655 in recent auction

La Loche school shooter appeals life sentence

Young man, who cannot be named, killed four and injured seven in northern Saskatchewan

Fashion designer Kate Spade dies at 55

Kate leaves behind her husband, Andy, and 13-year-old daughter Frances Beatrix Spade

BC SPCA recommends horse carriage ban on city streets

Letter sent to City of Victoria cites accident with bus earlier this year that caused horses to fall

Most Read