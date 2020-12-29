(Depositphotos.com)

(Depositphotos.com)

Give your Christmas tree back to the wild by leaving it outside: nature conservancy

The trees can be a great benefit to local wildlife

By Charlie Carey

If you’re in need of extending some Christmas cheer, the Nature Conservancy of Canada suggests keeping your Christmas tree in your backyard over the winter, this year.

Mimicking what happens in a forest when a tree naturally decomposes, letting nature help you recycle your tree can be done easily by propping the tree against a fence or laying it on the ground in a garden. However, it’s important to make sure it’s a tree that can grow in B.C., and not leave exotic species outdoors.

Not only a way to provide extra shelter and a new habitat for bird populations, the trees can also be repurposed to a crafting activity for the whole family, said Dan Kraus, NCC senior conservation biologist. Adding natural ornaments, such as pine cones or a string of peanuts, can be an easy way to attract birds into your yard.

“Evergreens offer a safe place for birds to rest while they visit your feeder,” said Kraus. “Another benefit is that if you leave the tree in your garden over the summer, it will continue to provide habitat for wildlife and improve your soil as it decomposes.”

As it will likely lose most of its needles by spring, your new meager Charlie Brown Christmas tree can be pulled-apart, where the trunk and branches can get a new lease on life as hide-outs for toads, insects, and bees.

“By fall, the branches and trunk will begin to decompose and turn into soil,” said Kaus. “Many of our Christmas trees, particularly spruce and balsam fir, have very low rot resistance and break down quickly when exposed to the elements.” To speed up the decomposition of the tree, you can even drill holes in the trunk to allow for more air and moisture.

If a decomposing reminder of the holiday season isn’t on your new year to-do list, there are other options to rehome your tree. Christmas trees are often recycled to be used as trail bedding and burnt for alternative fuels, so contact your local municipality about pick-ups and drop-offs.

VIDEO: Treats children leave for Santa around the world

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

ChristmasChristmas tree

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Christmas pet photos from around the Okanagan

Just Posted

Jayce Barreiro (from left), Brock Morgan, Chad Rook, Kevin Durand, Emmanuel Addo and Ryan Robbins in Dangerous, which is in production in the Okanagan. (Minds Eye Entertainment)
Okanagan reels in record year of films despite COVID-19

Dangerous the last of 30 productions shot in the region in 2020

A huge array of the gift baskets donated to the Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society. Shelter executive director Lynn Loeppky (left) with Helping Hands organizer Conin Erbenich. (Submitted/Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society)
$5,000 in Christmas goodies donated to Revelstoke women’s shelter

Local Charity Helping hands made the donation

Marek Glowacki, 80, broke a national record this summer in the shot put. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
From Russian ballet to climbing height of Everest, Revelstoke’s 2020 sporty stories

A look back at local athletic accomplishments last year

Within the year, the city asked the province to protect Mt. Begbie, the province said no, the community rallied, sent petitions, and the province relented in December, granting protection against new developments for recreation during the next five years. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
From snow records to saving Mt. Begbie: This year’s environment stories for Revelstoke

In 2020 our community rallied, sent petitions and in some instances, the government listened

Lisa Mazurek
Christmas pet photos from around the Okanagan

Check out these furry friends celebrating the holidays

FILE – Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 74 COVID deaths over Christmas holiday break; total number of cases tops 50,000

The total number of COVID deaths in B.C. has reached 882

RiverQuest Charters owner Dave Gunn had no idea he was creating a viral video when he scaled down an embankment with his chainsaw on Dec. 16 to cut away a tree blocking the river. (Screenshot)
Video of hazard tree removal from Cowichan River on Vancouver Island goes viral

Total number of views has surpassed 24 million in just a few weeks.

Wind power or wind energy is the use of wind to provide the mechanical power through wind turbines to turn electric generators and traditionally to do other work, like milling or pumping. (Contributed)
Dyer: Balancing variable solar and wind energy

Kristy Dyer has a background in art and physics and consulted for Silicon Valley

The Enderby Fire Department's Facebook post announcing a special candle ceremony Tuesday, Dec. 29, to commemorate the ninth anniversary of the on-duty death of Capt. Dan Botkin. (Facebook photo)
Okanagan fire department remembers fallen captain

Dan Botkin was killed in the line of duty in Enderby nine years ago today, Dec. 29

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Depositphotos.com)
Give your Christmas tree back to the wild by leaving it outside: nature conservancy

The trees can be a great benefit to local wildlife

Send your letter to the editor via email to news@summerlandreview.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number.
LETTER: Diversity in movies has been mandated

Dear Editor: Re: COLUMN: Adding diversity to light holiday movies (Summerland Review,… Continue reading

Vernon’s Emma Lunder, 29, the veteran of Canada’s senior women’s biathlon team, competes at a World Cup race in December 2020 in Hochfilzen, Austria. (Nordic Focus photo)
Vernon biathlon veteran relishes role with national team

Emma Lunder, 29, has three top-10 World Cup 2020-21 results for Canadian women’s squad

A carving by Métis artist John Sayer looks out at Little Mountain Park in Salmon Arm. Some of the faces are Indigenous and some are of European descent in keeping with his heritage. Sayer carves with students at Salmon Arm’s Storefront School and students helped attach them with ceramic nails so as not to harm the trees. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Carvings bring new perspective, watchful eyes to Shuswap park

Look up, look way up, if you wish to see new faces along the trails of popular Salmon Arm park

Most Read