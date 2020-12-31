(File)

Goodbye, 2020: Some songs to ring in the new year

Whether within your household bubble or alone, here are some songs to keep you dancing until 2021

It’s almost over.

The year that seemed like it would never end will soon come to a close. To help you ring in 2021 — whether that be in your household bubbles or on your own — Black Press Media has compiled a playlist of songs bidding a bitter farewell to the bygone year and a hopeful welcome to the one that awaits.

You can listen to the full playlist below.

Here’s a short descriptor of some of the songs included — in case you needed some context.

Prince – 1999

Remember when our biggest worry was Y2K? Good times.

The Police – Don’t Stand So Close To Me

This is truly 2020’s ultimate anthem.

Aerosmith – Walk this Way

If you went grocery shopping this year, you know why this song is here.

R.E.M. – It’s The End Of The World

This one is pretty self-explanatory.

Spirit of the West – Home for a Rest

While not many of us may have gone on vacation this year, we surely could use a rest.

Music

