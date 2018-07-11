Video of grizzly bears chasing black bear near Alberta highway goes viral

Thousands watch viral video of mother bear, her three cubs chasing a black bear near Grande Prairie

An astonishing video of a group of bears chasing another bear on the side of an Alberta highway has been turning heads since being captured on camera this weekend.

Posted on Facebook by Jason Corrigal Sunday, the video shows a black bear picking through some debris on the side of Highway 40, just south of Grande Prairie.

That’s when four grizzly bears – including three smaller cubs – appear from the entrance to a forest. After making eye contact, the black bear takes off down the side of the road and the four others go for a chase.

The video has since been viewed more than 400,000 times as of Wednesday morning.

Stopping to capture spectacular view of animals doing what animals do along the roadside is often referred to as “bear jams” by transportation officials in Canada.

Bear jams, which usually occur during the mid-spring to summer months when bears appear out of hibernation, are when people stop on roadways to take photos of bears, increasing the potential for collisions with other vehicles or harm to the bears.

