(Smoke’s Poutinerie/Instagram)

(Smoke’s Poutinerie/Instagram)

Hop aboard the gravy train for fries and cheese curds in Kelowna

Free poutine for the first 100 customers at the Smoke’s Poutinerie event in Kelowna

Fries, cheese and gravy go together like Kelowna, summer and boats… which is perfectly.

The Gravy Train Poutine Eating Tour is coming to Smoke’s Poutinerie in Downtown Kelowna on July 21, for the final stop of the cross-Canada tour.

The first 100 customers at the event will receive free poutine.

Cheese lovers will also be treated to an expansive curd sampling station, games and prizes in a rock and roll environment.

The french fry filled event begins at 1 p.m. and runs until 5 p.m. at Smoke’s Poutinerie on Bernard Ave. Bring your appetite and prepare to get stuffed.

For more information visit smokespoutinerie.com.

READ MORE: Indigenous man experiencing homelessness has art displayed at Kelowna art gallery

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of Kelownafast foodFood & Dining

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
By the numbers: What the latest interest rate hike means for your mortgage

Just Posted

The Uto Wildfire, as seen from helicopter, on July 17. (Parks Canada)
Wildfire in Glacier National Park grows to 360 hectares

Devyn Gale, middle, was a third year firefighter with the BC Wildfire Service. (Instagram)
‘She was one of us’: BC Wildfire mourns losing one of their own

FIlms such as Until Branches Bend, have been filmed in the Okanagan. (Courtesy of Until Branches Bend)
Okanagan film industry champions massive growth over the past three years

Jaime Garcia climbs out of his tub at the beach at Maffeo Sutton Park at the end of the Great International World Championship Bathtub Race. In which Canadian city did bathtub racing originate? (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)
QUIZ: How much do you know about water-related activities?