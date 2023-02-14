How you met your lover: Kelowna shares dating stories

Love is in the air as the most romantic day of the year is upon us, Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day.

As a way to celebrate Kelowna Capital News held a contest for a $50 gift card to go to the showing of the Notebook at Bernie’s Supper Club and Cinema. To enter the contest, readers were asked to submit a story of how they met their partner.

Laura is the winner of the contest with this entry, “I met her when she was doing a promotion at a bar outside of Edmonton.”

Some other entries included:

(In their words)

Sandra – He was 19 and I was 16, now he is 62 and I’m going to be 59 this year. I was playing a friendly game of touch football with my friends. Stan showed up to play the game with us. I knew from that first meeting I had the feeling we would be together forever. We were married several years later in 1986 and have 3 great kids and 3 awesome grandkids.

Emily – Three months to the day after my dad passed away, I decided to get a tattoo to remember him. I went to a few different walk ins around Kelowna & one had an opening in an hour. I went for a coffee to wait, I get a call back early and was told another artist was available right away! I go in & as soon as I met him, I was smitten. I tried horribly at flirting during the quick tattoo, couldn’t get the courage to ask him out. A week later I see him out walking around downtown, I literally ran up to him & asked him to grab some drinks and sit on the beach for a while. We’ve been hanging out ever since. He never gets to meet my dad but, I have a feeling my dad sent him my way.

Linda- We met at school when I was in Grade 4 and he was in grade 7 – he was my “first boyfriend” — and ended up being my last and now my husband for 53 years.

David- I meant my significant other at a soccer match, the moment we met each other, we knew there was a spark that was so unexplainable that we had to go out…..now the rest is history.

Emilia – Our mutual friend introduced us at BNA. My significant other kept looking at me but was too shy to approach.

Ken -We met as university students at St. John’s College in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Both of us were staying in the dormitory at St. John’s, and we instantly fell in love and have been together for almost 40 years now.

Jennifer: We were introduced by a friend on mine while onboard a UBC Law School boat cruise around the Vancouver harbour. He was from a small town in Alberta and I was a local. I did my best to point out the landmarks but he was actually getting all my attention.

Thanks to everyone who entered the contest. Be sure to check out other contest held by Black Press Media by clicking, https://www.kelownacapnews.com/contests/.

contestKelownaValentine's Day