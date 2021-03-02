Starting March 1, Ikea Canada is introducing a plant-based alternative to its Swedish meatballs. (Photo courtesy of Ikea Canada)

Starting March 1, Ikea Canada is introducing a plant-based alternative to its Swedish meatballs. (Photo courtesy of Ikea Canada)

Ikea Canada launches plant-based alternative to iconic meatball

Plant ball added to Swedish chain’s menu

The Swedish flat-pack furniture giant has upped the ante on its iconic meatball.

Ikea has become the latest chain to introduce a plant-based alternative to a popular menu item. Starting this month Ikea Canada is introducing ‘plant ball’ as a vegetarian alternative to its much-loved traditional meatball.

Made with pea protein, oats, potatoes, onion and apples, this new menu item is intended to have the same taste and texture as its meaty counterpart – just without the meat.

The plant ball has four per cent of the climate footprint as the traditional meatball, according to a release from the company, and contributes to the retailer’s plan to become climate positive by 2030.

In Canada, Ikea serves up more than 1.375 million plates of meatballs every year. While the iconic meatball was developed in 1985, Ikea also introduced the veggie ball and chicken ball in 2015, followed by a salmon ball in 2018.

The new plant ball is available frozen for takehome use or inside Ikea locations at its restaurant.

ALSO READ: A mister no more – Potato Head goes gender neutral

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Business

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
6 Dr. Seuss books won’t be published for racist images
Next story
VIDEO: Images of B.C.’s south coast from space released by European Space Agency

Just Posted

Residents began moving into the new housing project of Arrow Heights this month. (Submitted)
‘Step in the right direction’: New affordable homes open in Nakusp

Council aims to still provide more affordable housing options for Nakusp

A man wearing a mask against coronavirus walks past an NHS advertisement about COVID-19 in London, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
92 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths: Interior Health

The region is reporting 92 cases after the weekend

Gas prices jumped in Golden to 131.9c this week, a trend that’s supposed to continue into the summer. (Claire Palmer/Golden Star)
Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA Clovechok concerned as gas prices continue to rise

Fuel prices are supposed to skyrocket this summer as British Columbians await BCUC analysis

Island Health chief medical officer Dr. Richard Stanwick receives a first dose of Pfizer vaccine, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
COVID-19: B.C. seniors aged 90+ can start to sign up for vaccination on March 8

Long-term care residents protected by shots already given

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has received a grant for the completion of housing reports for Electoral Areas B, D, and F. (Gerry Leibel photo)
Grant allows Columbia Shuswap Regional District to finish housing reports

Study toidentify issues such as affordability and accessibility specific to Areas B, D and F

A health-care worker looks at a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Palais de Congress site as Quebec begins mass vaccinations based on age across the province, Monday, March 1, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Nearly 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses arriving in Canada this week: Anand

Anita Anand says she’s received assurances from the vaccine manufacturer

Ice rescue on Shannon Lake. Phil McLachlan, Kelowna Capital News.
‘Ice season is over’; West Kelowna crews rescue man from icy lake

A man in his 60’s was pulled from the waters of Shannon Lake after falling through

Kelowna’s lakefront visitor centre is one of 130 around the province. Tourism businesses have been hardest hit by COVID-19 restrictions on travel. (Destination B.C.)
Tourism, small business getting COVID-19 help, B.C. minister says

$300M grant program has delivered $50 million so far

The incident happened in downtown Castlegar. Photo: Betsy Kline
Castlegar teen recounts stabbing after stranger breaks into grandmother’s house

The unnamed teen survived a terrifying attack Feb. 21

Ponderosa Primary Care Centre in Penticton is considered a model for care clinics going forward by the South Okanagan Division of Family Practice. (Monique Tamminga)
Mayor of Oliver calls on province to address South Okanagan doctor shortage

‘None of the people in our acquaintance that we’ve come to know here in Oliver have their own doctor’

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Black Press file photo)
Agassiz boy, 11, dies from ‘extensive injuries’: Homicide team

Agassiz RCMP were called out Friday to assist with a child in medical distress

Dr. Amit Desai of St. Francis Hospital receives a COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 17. (Photo courtesy of CHI Franciscan)
B.C. has now vaccinated more people from COVID-19 than total confirmed cases

B.C. has reached a milestone, vaccinating roughly 1.6% of its population from the coronavirus

BC Housing has proposed that Victory Church shelter at 352 Winnipeg Street in Penticton be extended until March 31, 2022. It was originally intended to be a shelter April 1, 2021. (Jesse Day - Western News)
Concerned residents, business owners launch petition against Penticton homeless shelter

BC Housing wants to extend the ‘temporary’ Victory Church shelter for one year

Most Read