It’s Betty White’s birthday, will you donate to a B.C. animal cause?

#BettyWhiteChallenge encourages donations for animal welfare on her 100th birthday

The BC SPCA is among animal organizations reaping the rewards of Betty White’s legacy of caring for animals.

A television mainstay for more than 60 years, Betty White died Dec. 31, 2021.

In honour of the late television icon’s prolific love for animals, the online #BettyWhiteChallenge inspired people to donate to an animal welfare organization on what would have been her 100th birthday, Jan. 17.

“Betty loved all animals. She was an advocate, a donor, an ambassador, a guardian and so much more. The world has lost a treasure of a person, with each of us having our own favourite character or memory of her,” the BC SPCA wrote in a letter to subscribers.

“We are blown away that even in her passing, people are coming together to honour something that would make her so happy.”

While it may be near impossible to track the impact the Golden Girl has on animal welfare around the world, a BC SPCA fundraising page dedicated to the #BettyWhiteChallenge teetered at its $25,000 goal by mid-morning on Jan. 17.

