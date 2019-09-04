Kelowna company apologizes for vulgar sign after vandalism

The questionable sign was only up for a brief period of time, according to Mission Group

WARNING: Content in this story is not appropriate for all readers.

A development company is apologizing after a vulgar message was spotted recently on an electric street sign.

The digital sign displayed a sexually explicit message, according to a photo snapped outside of Mission Group’s Ella building construction site on Ellis Street and Bernard Avenue and posted on Reddit shortly after Aug. 29.

Reddit user u/GuyOne posted the picture on the online forum, saying it was “an interesting sign downtown.”

Kelowna communications consultant Marnie Douglas confirmed the sign wasn’t owned by the city, and was rented by Mission Groups General Contractor.

“The developer was required to put up signage as part of the crane removal and they likely rented the sign for that purpose. If the sign is not locked, someone could get into it and tamper with the copy,” Douglas said.

And that’s exactly what happened.

ITC rented the sign from United who was responsible for controlling the information, Greggain said. A member of United did not secure the controls on the sign properly, which left the digital sign up to any passerby’s interpretation.

“Mission Group and ITC would like to sincerely apologize to anyone who may have witnessed this inappropriate wording,” Greggain said.

ALSO READ: Big White Bikers wrapped the globe 1.5 times this summer

ALSO READ: UBCO receives $1.5M feferal contribution to defence research

David Venn
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at david.venn@kelownacapnews.com
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

 

Previous story
U.S. Catholic school pulls Harry Potter books in case students ‘conjure evil spirits’

Just Posted

CSRD makes landfill changes required by the environmental protection division

They outlined the changes made in a letter to the Ministry of Environment

Sexual assault survivor launching book about her recovery

The event is at the Revelstoke library on Sept. 24

Body recovered on shores of Blanket Creek Provincial Park

The Revelstoke RCMP have yet to confirm the identity of the man

Fog warning on Highway 23 south, high of 24 today

Revelstoke roads and weather conditions

B.C. man in terror case to live in Enderby while awaiting deportation

Othman Hamdan ordered released by Federal Court and will reside in B.C.

VIDEO: Hurricane Dorian headed to the Maritimes, Quebec

Canadian Hurricane Centre says storm expected this weekend as Category 1 or strong tropical storm

2 detained by Vernon RCMP for ‘very real’ looking paintball gun

Two men were detained, issued a verbal warning for paintball gun, weapons complaint

Former B.C. Mountie charged with seven counts of breach of trust

BC Prosecution Service announced the charges have been approved

Kelowna company apologizes for vulgar sign after vandalism

The questionable sign was only up for a brief period of time, according to Mission Group

COLUMN: ‘Only one green in the crayon box’

Discovering the Japanese concept of Shinrin-yoku or ‘Forest Bathing’

Spark Joy: 2 questions to ask before you tidy your home

Barb and Wendy at Simply Spark Joy help you to create a clutter free home on the Black Press Media

B.C. rent increases to be held to 2.6% for next year

Second year for annual increases to be held to inflation rate

‘Significant progress’ as 30,000 fish move through Fraser River at landslide site

While chinook numbers are dropping now, they’re expecting a million pink salmon to head upriver

UBCO receives $1.5M federal contribution for defence research

The university will be developing advances in materials for defence and security applications

Most Read