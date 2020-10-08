Jaycee’s birthday party with dog friends. (Facebook photo)

Kelowna dog, owner throw 10th birthday party to raise funds for BC SPCA

John Kinloch raised $3,000 to help animals in need at the BC SPCA

A Kelowna dog owner is stepping up to help the BC SPCA after 97 animals were seized by cruelty investigation officers from a property near Princeton. Shelters in Kelowna and Penticton were tasked with caring for the 43 puppies, 24 adult and senior dogs, 27 horses and three cats removed from the farm, with the horses being transferred to a facility in Armstrong.

Of the 43 puppies, eight have now died from parvovirus enteritis and 34 are still being treated for the illness.

Due to an extremely poor environment, lack of shelter, unsanitary living conditions, overcrowding, poor ventilation and exposure to injurious objects at the farm, the medical costs to care for the animals are rising for the BC SPCA to the tune of more than $100,000.

As the costs continue to climb, John Kinloch decided he wanted to help and began to start a fundraiser. As a dog lover and owner, he thought what better way to bring awareness than by getting his own pup Jacyee involved.

Jaycee is a happy and healthy 10-year-old dog, who recently celebrated a birthday.

“Jaycee wants to help out with the $100,000 in medical costs that the BC SPCA is incurring to keep the rest (of the animals) alive so that they can be adopted into new homes,” said Kinloch.

The Kelowna resident organized a draw of 500 tickets at $10 apiece, to win a prize of a case of Okanagan wine.

Not only did Kinloch get money for the draw, but he also collected donations at Jacyee’s 10th birthday party. Five of Jacyee’s best dog friends celebrated in Kinloch’s back yard.

The next day, Kinloch showed up to the Kelowna BC SPCA with a $3,000 donation to help the animals in need.

“I’ve gotta say the response from the staff was pretty damn cool. Thanks again to everyone who donated, has donated in the past and will in the future. You’re all beautiful. The big girl is already planning next year’s party,” Kinloch said.

READ MORE: 97 distressed horses, cats and dogs seized from farm in Princeton

READ MORE: Costs climb to more than $100K for BC SPCA to care for animals in Princeton farm seizure

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCSPCA

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Endangered badger takes up residence at Desert Centre in Osoyoos
Next story
COVID-19: B.C.’s top doctor to receive honorary degree from Royal Roads University

Just Posted

No new COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke for August, September

The number of cases since January remains at three

BC VOTES: Clovechok is running on his record

Clovechok is the Liberal candidate for Columbia River Revelstoke

Sinixt and B.C. argue rights at Supreme Court of Canada

The case of Richard Desautel was heard in Ottawa

BC VOTES: Columbia River-Revelstoke Green Party candidate is Fairmont’s Samson Boyer

Boyer ran in 2017 as well

BC VOTES: Revelstoke city councillor vying for Columbia River Revelstoke seat

Nicole Cherlet has lived in the city for 12 years and owns Big Mountain Kitchen

B.C. passes 10,000 COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic

110 new cases, one new death, Dr. Bonnie Henry reports

Central Okanagan records 44 new COVID-19 cases through September

283 cases reported in the region since the pandemic began

North Okanagan school superintendent retiring

Joe Rogers retiring after 39 years

Interior Health reports zero new COVID-19 cases

Twenty-three cases are active and one person remains in hospital

Six RCMP officers injured in four days in B.C.’s southern interior

Officers were injured while arresting volatile individuals, say RCMP

$1M donation from Stober Foundation to support UBCO students

The donation will also go to support public health

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Buffalo aircraft pays visit to Vernon

RCAF plane used for training with Civil Air Search and Rescue Association

Community supports mother of Okanagan boy battling severe illnesses

Trayce Bennett, 12, has been in and out of BC Children’s Hospital since he was three months old

Most Read