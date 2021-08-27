Kelowna residents share their cutest pup photos for Dog Appreciation Day

Some of the cutest dogs in all of Kelowna belong to Black Press Media readers

Yesterday was Dog Appreciation Day, a day to celebrate your four-legged best friends.

We asked our readers to send us pictures of their furry pals, and here they are for all of us to enjoy:

Here’s Nala, one of Capital News’ own, looking majestic at sunset.

Nala (contributed)

Meet Hugo, another Capital News pup, giving us the ‘blue steel’ look.

Hugo (contributed)

This is Finley, sent to us by our reader Doug. Lookin’ sharp in that bowtie, Finley!

Finley (contributed)

Here’s Smokey, sent in by Clarence, looking ready for the red carpet after a fresh grooming.

Smokey (contributed)

Meet Bella, sent in by our reader Sheila, with her favourite ball. Fetch!

Bella (contributed)

Mary sent us in this adorable picture of her dog Bailey.

Bailey (contributed)

Here’s Benji, sent in by MaryAnne. Looks like Benji is ready for a nap!

Benji (contributed)

READ MORE: Morning Start: The world’s tallest sandcastle stood 57 ft. high

READ MORE: Two major wildfires in B.C.’s southern Interior now classified as ‘being held’

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DogsKelownaOkanagan

Previous story
Tour de Cure team rides in honour of B.C. nurse who died of cancer

Just Posted

A moose and her calf attempting to cross the Jordan River June 22, 2020. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
The wait continues for application to remove Jordan River area from Crown Land

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The world’s tallest sandcastle stood 57 ft. high

Premier John Horgan tours the BC Wildfire Service camp set up in Vernon Thursday, Aug. 26, where firefighters from all over are stationed while battling the White Rock Lake blaze. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
B.C. premier, forests minister, tour White Rock Lake fire near Vernon

A campfire ban has been lifted in parts of the Kootenays, but remain prohibited in the Boundary region. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media - File)
Campfire ban lifted in parts of the Kootenays, remain prohibited in Boundary region