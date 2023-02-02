Kevin, Penticton’s most famous Canada goose, seen on Groundhog Day 2023 on the shores of Okanagan Lake.

Kevin, Penticton’s most famous Canada goose, seen on Groundhog Day 2023 on the shores of Okanagan Lake.

Kevin, Penticton’s most famous Canada goose, returns as Groundhog Day ambassador

The broken-wing goose saw his shadow on Thursday, Feb. 2, predicting six more weeks of winter

Thursday, Feb. 2, is recognized as Groundhog Day across North America but in Penticton, it’s also known by some as Kevin the Goose Day.

Although Vernon-based stuffed groundhog Okanagan Okie predicted an early spring after not seeing his shadow on Thursday, Penticton’s most famous Canada goose wanted to have a say in the matter, too.

Because the city doesn’t have a groundhog, the Penticton Western News decided last February that Kevin would be a suitable local ambassador for Groundhog Day.

By the shores of Okanagan Lake, the broken-wing Canada goose predicted an early spring last year.

READ ALSO: Kevin, Penticton’s broken-wing goose predicts early spring

The same can’t be said in 2023.

Kevin did in fact see his shadow early on Thursday, predicting another six weeks of winter in the city.

Predictions, however, should be taken with a grain of salt.

According to Rebecca Barton of Beach Radio in Vernon — the emcee of Thursday’s aforementioned Okanagan Okie event — North America’s most famous groundhogs are only 40 per cent correct when making their early spring or long winter predictions.

READ ALSO: Early spring forecast by Okanagan Okie

Kevin’s celebrity status in the city was only solidified when he took on the role of weather-bird last winter.

Folklore that spans more than 100 years says that if a groundhog sees its shadow on Feb. 2, it will retreat, predicting six more weeks of winter.

In Nova Scotia, Shubenacadie Sam and Lucy the Lobster, both predicted six more weeks of winter, with Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog Punxsutawney Phil in agreement.

Fred la Marmotte in Quebec, though, reportedly died before he was able to make a Groundhog Day on Thursday.

READ ALSO: Fred is dead in Quebec, Willie and Sam at odds over spring’s arrival

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

GooseNewsPenticton

Previous story
Rare ‘big fuzzy green ball’ comet visible in B.C. skies, a 50,000-year sight
Next story
Morning Start: Happy birthday Elmo

Just Posted

(Twitter)
Morning Start: Happy birthday Elmo

Revelstoke Co-op Store, at 113 First Street West, circa 1940. George Stocks, photographer. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 10669)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Feb. 2

One driver has died and another has been taken to hospital after two semi trucks collided on Highway 5 north of Kamloops around noon Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (Roy Parker/Facebook photo)
UPDATE: Highway 5 reopened after fatal collision north of Kamloops

Alexandra Luxmoore and Maeve Macleod of the Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club taking home gold in the U16-18 Girls Team Sprint event at the Cross-Country Ski Nationals in Whistler last year. (Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club)
Revelstoke Nordic skiers impress on Day 5 of Junior World Ski Championships