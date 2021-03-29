Kiteboarders catch major air in Penticton during Sunday’s windstorm

It was a windy day in Penticton, but for many kiteboarders and windsurfers, it was pure heaven.

On Sunday, kiteboarders came out in droves to Skaha Lake to take advantage of the windy conditions, catching major air and doing flips and tricks.

Local photographer Sandy Steck captured these stunning action shots.

Some of the kiteboarders were catching 10-feet of air or higher as they shredded the waves and wind on Skaha Lake, a particular favourite spot for Okanagan kiteboarders.

Windsurfers also shared the lake with the daring air flyers.

Environment Canada reported winds of up to 73 km/h at 3 p.m. on Sunday in Penticton.

