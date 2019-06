Click to see VIDEO/PHOTOS of these classy cars

A fleet of high-end automobiles rolled through the North Okanagan last week.

Not one, not two, but eight Lamborghinis were spotted up at Predator Ridge Friday, June 19.

The hot wheels were in town for a photo shoot and the Lamborghini Rally hosted by Lamborghini of Vancouver and Calgary.

