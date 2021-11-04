A moose paid a visit to Sylvia Fedoruk School in Saskatoon, Sask., on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (Ashley Young/Facebook)

A moose paid a visit to Sylvia Fedoruk School in Saskatoon, Sask., on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (Ashley Young/Facebook)

Moose on the loose: Saskatoon school gets surprise morning visitor

Moose was safely tranquilized and will be relocated outside of the city

A Saskatoon school had some attendance problems on Thursday (Nov. 4) morning, but they weren’t the kind you’d expect.

A moose showed up at Sylvia Fedoruk School this morning, ready to learn all the public school’s curriculum had to offer.

Davut Akca, whose child used to attend the school, posted a series of messages from the school notifying families that a moose was on the loose in the building.

Parent Ashley Young said she was shocked when her child told her about the animal encounter.

“Well it’s not every day your kid yells “mom there is a moose in the school” … poor thing went right through the front window, quite the exciting morning!” Young posted on Facebook.

According to local radio station 92.9 The Bull, students were safely escorted out of the school so officials could deal with the moose in the community room. The animal was safely tranquilized and will be released outside of Saskatoon city limits.

